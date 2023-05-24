Tina Turner’s death has led to an outpouring of condolences from around the world. One person especially affected by her passing is award-winning actress Angela Bassett, who famously played the “Proud Mary” singer in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Bassett took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the queen of rock ‘n’ roll. “How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” she asked. “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

Bassett went on to recount what the singer told her before she passed. “Her final words to me — for me — were, ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days,” she remembered.

“I am honored to have known Tina Turner,” the actress concluded. “I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today (May 24), while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be ‘simply the best.'” See the touching post below.

Turner left Bassett with her final words of wisdom just a month before her death. The inspirational tribute came from Bassett’s “TIME100” dedication written by the “Private Dancer” songstress herself.

“Angela, the first time we met, you didn’t look, sound, or move like me — that came later after you worked so hard to make it happen. But even then, I could see that the young woman standing before me had strength, determination, and big, big dreams, just like me,” the rock legend recalled. “You honor all the women you play, just as you honored me. And you’re still perfect.”