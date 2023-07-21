During the final Brooklyn stop of his “It’s All A Blur Tour,” Drake gave fans an idea of when his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, would finally be making landfall. “I got an album coming in like, I don’t know, a couple weeks or some s**t,” he could be heard saying in a fan-recorded video.” The moment marked the latest update about the album, which he previously revealed would feature longtime collaborator Nicki Minaj.

Back in June, the OVO frontman announced the aforementioned body of work as part of a promo campaign for his new poetry book, “Titles Ruin Everything,” which he created alongside songwriter Kenza Samir. “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” he stated in an Instagram post.