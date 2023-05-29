Drake has been an avid sports fan for years and has become a front-row figure at many games. While he usually spends more time at basketball games than he does at soccer matches, a few soccer teams are getting some support from the “0 to 100” rapper. His record label, OVO Sound, has launched a new capsule collection created in partnership with various MLS teams.

The apparel comes in various colorways pertaining to each team’s official palette. Toronto FC, Drake’s hometown soccer team, has a red set. New York City FC has a sky blue line, while Los Angeles FC’s lineup comes in black. Hoodies, tees, and sweatshorts are available for purchase and began being sold at Toronto FC games over the weekend, according to Vibe.

Iconic street artist Mister Cartoon designed the MLS x OVO collab and called it a tribute to “street culture.” The front of the hoodies and tees features graphics designed by Cartoon representing each city, while the back is brandished with the ubiquitous OVO owl logo. The shorts have Cartoon’s signature designs along with graffiti-esque print on the back.

“This collaboration pays homage to street culture across three major MLS markets — Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles,” the brand said in a statement of the launch, per Vibe. “Cartoon began his career as a LA graffiti artist before branching into murals, album covers, logos, and now most famously known for his tattoos. His richly detailed, hand-rendered designs pull much of their inspiration from the Los Angeles of Cartoon’s youth. At one time, the black and grey, fine line style was synonymous with LA street life, and Cartoon’s work has helped bridge the gap between those hardscrabble beginnings and the style’s current global popularity.”

Check out some Toronto FC players wearing the gear below.