Photo: Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023

The Age of Pleasure is upon us. On June 9, Janelle Monáe will release her highly anticipated fourth studio album titillatingly titled The Age of Pleasure. It comes five years after her acclaimed 2018 LP, Dirty Computer, and sees the superstar singer and actor embracing sexual liberation.

With such a sex-positive project, Monáe had to make sure that the cover artwork matched the vibe. She revealed the image on her Instagram today (May 12). It features a nude Monáe swimming in a pool under the legs of three different people. In the background, another apparently naked person prepares to swim through the standing people’s legs. Check out the uncensored photo below.

Monáe also shared the family-friendly version of the album cover, which she dubbed “the clean virgin.”

In a tweet yesterday (May 11), Monáe shared her MO for the future: “Titties out for the next 15 years.” Check it out below.

The Kansas City native has been teasing the upcoming album release with singles “Float,” released in February, and “Lipstick Lover,” released yesterday. When reflecting on how the album came to be, she admitted that she had to create something from scratch.

“I have to learn things all over again,” she told Zane Lowe, as seen below. “It’s like starting on a blank canvas. So I hope that people feel that when they listen to the music.”

“I definitely have had an opportunity to evolve and grow and to tap into the things that bring me pleasure, the things that perhaps I should rethink and rework,” she continued. “Sometimes it really is just saying, ‘You know what? Let’s get back to the basics and also let’s honor the present.'”

The project also celebrates everyone in the African diaspora. “Float,” for example, featured Nigerian musician Seun Kuti and his band Egypt 80 once headed by his father, Fela Kuti. “I want it to be so specific to this Pan-African crowd who are my friends,” Monáe said honestly. “I want it to be a love letter to the diaspora. And if they f**k with it, it’s good.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's "been out of the hospital for weeks"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Rihanna captures a magazine-worthy maternity glow as she celebrates Savage X Fenty turning 5

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Lizzo delivers a Sunday morning-like speech during "The Special Tour" stop in North Carolina

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Janelle Monáe unveils titillating visual for "Lipstick Lover"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Beyoncé puts the 'RENAISSANCE' visuals questions to bed while reminding the world why she's Queen Bey

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes reunite for epic first-ever “What’s It Gonna Be?” live performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Gail Bean had to repeatedly switch between her "Snowfall" and "P-Valley" characters

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.10.2023

BeyHive freaks out as they deem "Renaissance World Tour" her final farewell

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Victoria Monét releases "Party Girls" and Twitter says it's time to put some respect on her undeniable talent

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Marshmello recruits Brent Faiyaz for "Fell In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" arrival has the BeyHive buzzing on Twitter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince with purple signs

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

John Boyega says upcoming film with Jamie Foxx is "a new vibe entirely"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023

Halle Bailey honors the foundation Brandy and Anika Rose laid at 'The Little Mermaid' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Janelle Monae
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's "been out of the hospital for weeks"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Rihanna captures a magazine-worthy maternity glow as she celebrates Savage X Fenty turning 5

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Lizzo delivers a Sunday morning-like speech during "The Special Tour" stop in North Carolina

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Janelle Monáe unveils titillating visual for "Lipstick Lover"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Beyoncé puts the 'RENAISSANCE' visuals questions to bed while reminding the world why she's Queen Bey

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes reunite for epic first-ever “What’s It Gonna Be?” live performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Gail Bean had to repeatedly switch between her "Snowfall" and "P-Valley" characters

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.10.2023

BeyHive freaks out as they deem "Renaissance World Tour" her final farewell

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Victoria Monét releases "Party Girls" and Twitter says it's time to put some respect on her undeniable talent

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Marshmello recruits Brent Faiyaz for "Fell In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" arrival has the BeyHive buzzing on Twitter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince with purple signs

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

John Boyega says upcoming film with Jamie Foxx is "a new vibe entirely"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023

Halle Bailey honors the foundation Brandy and Anika Rose laid at 'The Little Mermaid' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023
View More

Trending
News

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

“Yung Miami came for blood!” one Twitter user wrote.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
Black Girl Stuff

Gail Bean had to repeatedly switch between her "Snowfall" and "P-Valley" characters

While speaking about playing Wanda Bell in “Snowfall” and Roulette in “P-Valley” within the same time frame, Gail Bean said, “So at first, I’m not gonna lie, it was very hard.” Read up!

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.10.2023
Interest

NBA YoungBoy to remain on house arrest

NBA YoungBoy’s probation details revealed.

By Aleia Woods
  /  09.01.2019
News

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023
View More