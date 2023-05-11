Earlier today (May 11), Janelle Monáe officially announced her new album, The Age of Pleasure, which will consist of 14 tracks and assists from Egypt 80 and Seun Kuti. In addition to the big news, the Kansas City talent unveiled a new single titled “Lipstick Lover,” a Nate “Rocket” Wonder-produced offering that was explained via press release.

“As we enter into The Age Of Pleasure, ‘Lipstick Lover’ is our [free a** motherf**ker] anthem inspired by F.A.M. for F.A.M.,” Monáe said. “This is our oasis made with love, rooted in self-acceptance, throbbing in self-discovery, and signed with cherry red kisses from me to you.”

“Lipstick Lover” boasts a matching visual courtesy of the “Yoga” singer and Alan Ferguson that seems to take inspiration from Jamaica’s iconic tourism campaign with Trinidadian model Sintra Bronte. In the NSFW clip, a scantily clad Monáe enjoys a hedonistic pool party with a crowd of beautiful people.

During a visit to Zane Lowe on Apple Music (above), Monáe described the concept behind the forthcoming LP.

“So, all the songs were written from such an honest space,” she revealed. “Listen, I’ve had my age of depression. I’ve had my age of anxiety. I’ve had my age of struggle… How do I redirect my mind on how I’m thinking about things? How do I realize that right now, in this present moment, moments that we’ll never get back, this is where you need to find your pleasure? This is your moment.”

Press play on “Lipstick Lover” and check out the full tracklisting for The Age of Pleasure (out June 9) below.

The Age of Pleasure tracklist: