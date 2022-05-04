Janelle Monáe will step into the shoes of legendary entertainer Josephine Baker in a new television series titled “De La Resistance.” A24, the entertainment company behind the Emmy award-winning film Moonlight, will lead the project.

The series will follow Baker during her role as a spy for the Allies during the French resistance. The move ultimately helped them to claim victory over the Nazis. It will also showcase her life as a renowned entertainer.

Not only will Monáe portray the icon known to the world as “Black Venus” and the “Creole Goddess,” the Kansas City native will also serve as a producer under through the Wondaland production company.

As a longtime fan of the legendary singer, Monáe began the role a bit early after paying homage to the late great during this year’s Met Gala. The theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Sporting a black Ralph Lauren floor-length evening gown, Monáeexplained that while the outfit was on theme for the “gilded glamour” look, overall the goal was for it to have a futuristic feel.

“Gilded glamour is the theme for this year’s Met Gala, and I would say that [my outfit] is gilded glamour, but in the future,” Monáe told “Entertainment Tonight.” “Once you look, there is going to be a lot of things dancing… glistening, a lot of just diamonds from the earth. Black diamonds.”

The 36-year-old entertainer confirmed the news of her new role via Twitter.

“A dream finally coming to life, my hero,” wrote the “I Like That” songstress. ” Long live Madam Josephine Baker. Let’s go.”

Baker, who was born in America but was a popular French entertainer and civil rights activist, spent the majority of her career in Europe . She became the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture during her role in the 1927 movie, Siren Of The Tropics.