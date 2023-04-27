6LACK is hitting the road for an expansive 42-date adventure across the world. Today (April 27), the Atlanta artist announced his “Since I Have A Lover Tour” in support of his critically acclaimed third studio album. The body of work, which made landfall in March, was equipped with 19 records and just two features from Don Toliver and QUIN.

The tour is set to kick off on Oct. 1 in Portland and will hit major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Miami, and more before wrapping up with a homecoming show on Nov. 24 in Atlanta. After a hiatus, the “Worst Luck” singer will then head out on the European leg of the tour, which starts on Feb. 12, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland. Mereba, SPINALL, and SadBoi will join him as supporting acts on select dates.

“Five years later and my most favorite part of the journey, so far,” 6LACK wrote on Instagram along with the official tour announcement. “Haven’t been on the road since 2019, so this one covers all three seasons (FREE 6LACK, [East Atlanta Love Letter], and [Since I Have A Lover]), with plenty of intermissions in between. Can’t wait to tell the full story and show everything we learned since the last time. Even more excited to welcome the newcomers.”

Be sure to check out the full list of dates for 6LACK’s forthcoming “Since I Have A Lover Tour” down below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 28).

Oct. 1 – Portland, OR **

Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC**

Oct. 5 – Seattle, WA**

Oct. 7 – San Francisco, CA**

Oct. 10 – Los Angeles, CA**

Oct. 12 – San Diego, CA **

Oct. 13 – Phoenix, AZ**

Oct. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT**

Oct. 17 – Denver, CO**

Oct. 19 – St. Louis, MO *

Oct. 21 – Dallas, TX*

Oct.22 – Austin, TX*

Oct. 25 – Houston, TX*

Oct. 26 – New Orleans, LA*

Oct. 31 – Minneapolis, MN*

Nov. 1 – Chicago, IL*

Nov. 2 – Detroit, MI*

Nov. 5 – New York, NY*

Nov. 6 – Brooklyn, NY*

Nov. 8 – Washington, D.C.*

Nov. 10 – Boston, MA*

Nov. 11 – Montreal, QC*

Nov. 13 – Toronto, ON*

Nov. 16 – Philadelphia, PA*

Nov. 18 – Raleigh, NC*

Nov. 19 – Charlotte, NC*

Nov. 21 – Orlando, FL*

Nov. 22 – Miami, FL*

Nov. 24 – Atlanta, GA*

Feb. 12 – Dublin, Ireland#

Feb. 14 – Glasgow, United Kingdom#

Feb. 15 – Manchester, United Kingdom#

Feb. 17 – Birmingham, United Kingdom#

Feb. 18 – London, United Kingdom#

Feb. 20 – Paris, France#

Feb. 21 – Cologne, Germany#

Feb. 22 – Brussels, Belgium#

Feb. 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands#

Feb. 27 – Berlin, Germany#

Feb. 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark#

March 1, – Stockholm, Sweden#

March 3 – Oslo, Norway#

Shows supported by special guest *

Show dates supported by Mereba **

Show dates supported by Spinall and Sadboi #