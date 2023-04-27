6LACK is hitting the road for an expansive 42-date adventure across the world. Today (April 27), the Atlanta artist announced his “Since I Have A Lover Tour” in support of his critically acclaimed third studio album. The body of work, which made landfall in March, was equipped with 19 records and just two features from Don Toliver and QUIN.
The tour is set to kick off on Oct. 1 in Portland and will hit major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Miami, and more before wrapping up with a homecoming show on Nov. 24 in Atlanta. After a hiatus, the “Worst Luck” singer will then head out on the European leg of the tour, which starts on Feb. 12, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland. Mereba, SPINALL, and SadBoi will join him as supporting acts on select dates.
“Five years later and my most favorite part of the journey, so far,” 6LACK wrote on Instagram along with the official tour announcement. “Haven’t been on the road since 2019, so this one covers all three seasons (FREE 6LACK, [East Atlanta Love Letter], and [Since I Have A Lover]), with plenty of intermissions in between. Can’t wait to tell the full story and show everything we learned since the last time. Even more excited to welcome the newcomers.”
Be sure to check out the full list of dates for 6LACK’s forthcoming “Since I Have A Lover Tour” down below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 28).
Oct. 1 – Portland, OR **
Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC**
Oct. 5 – Seattle, WA**
Oct. 7 – San Francisco, CA**
Oct. 10 – Los Angeles, CA**
Oct. 12 – San Diego, CA **
Oct. 13 – Phoenix, AZ**
Oct. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT**
Oct. 17 – Denver, CO**
Oct. 19 – St. Louis, MO *
Oct. 21 – Dallas, TX*
Oct.22 – Austin, TX*
Oct. 25 – Houston, TX*
Oct. 26 – New Orleans, LA*
Oct. 31 – Minneapolis, MN*
Nov. 1 – Chicago, IL*
Nov. 2 – Detroit, MI*
Nov. 5 – New York, NY*
Nov. 6 – Brooklyn, NY*
Nov. 8 – Washington, D.C.*
Nov. 10 – Boston, MA*
Nov. 11 – Montreal, QC*
Nov. 13 – Toronto, ON*
Nov. 16 – Philadelphia, PA*
Nov. 18 – Raleigh, NC*
Nov. 19 – Charlotte, NC*
Nov. 21 – Orlando, FL*
Nov. 22 – Miami, FL*
Nov. 24 – Atlanta, GA*
Feb. 12 – Dublin, Ireland#
Feb. 14 – Glasgow, United Kingdom#
Feb. 15 – Manchester, United Kingdom#
Feb. 17 – Birmingham, United Kingdom#
Feb. 18 – London, United Kingdom#
Feb. 20 – Paris, France#
Feb. 21 – Cologne, Germany#
Feb. 22 – Brussels, Belgium#
Feb. 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands#
Feb. 27 – Berlin, Germany#
Feb. 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark#
March 1, – Stockholm, Sweden#
March 3 – Oslo, Norway#
Shows supported by special guest *
Show dates supported by Mereba **
Show dates supported by Spinall and Sadboi #
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Kali Uchis basks in the "Moonlight" in new video
Trending
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.