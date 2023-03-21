Photo: Timothy A. Clary / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

On Saturday (March 18), Former President Donald Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social, that he would be arrested today (March 21) in connection to an alleged hush payment made to ex-adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump also called his supporters to protest and “take our nation back” in response. In preparation for the impending indictment, police put up barricades around Trump Tower in New York, as well as the courthouse and the Manhattan district attorney’s offices.

Some of Trump’s followers did come out to demonstrate in support of the twice-impeached leader, but it was a much smaller crowd than he probably would have liked. According to one video shared by Republicans Against Trumpism, just five people were gathered outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

It wasn’t long before the people in attendance began to turn on each other. Among them was a man dressed like the infamous “QAnon Shaman” who was arrested and imprisoned for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But, because of his seemingly mocking appearance, some believed that he was an informant who was wearing a wire, leading him to take his clothes off and prove he was the real deal.

When interviewed outside the Manhattan courthouse by Voice of America, the shaman told the outlet about how he believes the embattled political figure views him and others like him. “Trump said I’m special,” he said. “He said that when he told us to stop protesting at Jan. 6… He said that we were special.”

The small crowd gathered in support of the former president was met by counter-protesters calling for his arrest. “Trump is guilty,” one banner they carried read, while another read, “No one is above the law.”

In an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show,” legal analyst Glenn Kirschner pointed out that Trump could be denied bail in his case because of his call to action to his fans. “Everything Trump does is a miscalculation,” he stated. “He has now just given the judge that will preside over his arraignment hearing food for thought about what kind of conditions should be set for the release of this dangerous man pending trial, because this is a dog whistle just as sure as him telling the Proud Boys, ‘Stand back and stand by.’

The pro-Trump demonstrations weren’t just limited to New York City, where the case is located. Supporters gathered outside notable establishments tied to the former “Apprentice” star, including at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

The grand jury in New York is expected to vote on whether to indict the former president tomorrow (March 22).

