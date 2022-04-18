Rick Ross wants to take his talents to the Motherland! The biggest boss recently revealed that he has plans to expand his Maybach Music Group label beyond just the states.

Following a trip to Africa, Ross explained how he was inspired to support African artists and wants to work to shift the division across the diaspora.

“I just woke up here on Easter and I just wanted to share love and just want to rep,” said Ross in a video posted to Instagram. “I feel like it’s not enough American artists shedding light on Africa, supporting African artists, so what I wanted to do was just wake up and I’ma go out in the city today. I’ma go out in the slums, I’ma go places that the police don’t even want to go and I’ma just show love.”

While MMG is already home to artists including Ross, Meek Mill, and Wale, the next installment of the label would potentially focus on artists that stem from Africa.

“After being in Nigeria the other night, I saw so much talent and so many fly artists and dope performers that it’s official,” continued the “Aston Martin Music” lyricist. “Maybach Music Africa, Rick Ross will be signing two artists. Better believe it from parts of Africa, so let’s stay in touch, let’s build.”

A man of his word, Ross even took to the streets of Angola during his trip to spend time with eager fans. He also further clarified his desire to collaborate with more African artists and shouted out quite a few people who have caught his eye with their talent.

“I want to start by showing love to everybody that’s in my family. Everybody that’s been repping Rick Ross, MMG, Bel-Aire, Bumbu, McQueen, Villon, all the real brand ambassadors, I want to shout some of ya’ll out,” he shared. “I’ma start with Hamisa, Valery Ayena, Stanley Enow, Blanche Bailly.”

Fellow artists and entertainers like Jim Jones, Kevin Hart, The Rock, Killer Mike, and more chimed in to support and give Rick Ross his props for showing love to the people of Angola. A few even backed him up with monetary gifts to those in need in the area.