Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.16.2023

Fat Joe is holding on to his stage name even after shedding a whopping 200 pounds. At his heaviest, the rapper tipped the scale at 470 pounds.

“Although I’ve gotten health conscious on another level, it wouldn’t make sense to change it,” he told Men’s Health about the prospects of him ditching the moniker. “Now it’s my brand. It’s what I built.”

The Terror Squad head honcho made larger guys feel confident when he rose to stardom in the mid-1990s alongside his best friend, Big Pun. Sadly, the 600-pound emcee passed away suddenly in February 2020 from a heart attack. Pun was 28 years old and left behind three children, his son Christopher and daughters Vanessa and Amanda. Losing his close friend and collaborator was a wake-up call for Joe.

Also a father of three, he said he knew he wanted to be around for his family, so he made lifestyle changes that positively impacted both his physical and mental wellbeing. The “Lean Back” artist admitted that he dealt with a long bout of depression after Pun and other loved ones passed away, yet he still managed to change his life for the better. While the weight loss has improved Fat Joe’s odds of a longer and more fulfilling life, he understands that some of his earlier fans may feel abandoned.

“They didn’t realize I was just thinking about, yo, I really wanna be here for a long time,” he explained. “I really want to work out. I really want to be healthy. I wanna be here.” These days, the proud New Yorker sees echoes of the body positivity ideals he once repped in the unabashed “Good As Hell” singer Lizzo. “She’s embracing her beauty, saying, ‘I’m a big girl, and I’m proud of it. All you big girls could rock out with me.’ I used to do that, too,” he said.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Fat Joe
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Dr. Dre on today's rap music: "I don’t listen to a lot of that s**t"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

J. Cole and Bas announce "Passport Bros" release date

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

Young Dolph shooting suspects receive trial date for March

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

Boosie Badazz reacts to video of Island Boys kissing

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

JT hopes “No Bars” marks the beginning of people putting respect on her rap career

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.15.2023

Akon says "I Wanna Love You" was intended for Trick Daddy, but Plies "debo'ed" it

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.15.2023

Quavo connects with Future for "Turn Yo Clic Up" video

By Jon Powell
  /  07.14.2023

King Combs unveils 'C3' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  07.14.2023

The Game shares a message on his Instagram Story about the pressure of friendships in today's society

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.14.2023

Drake engages in hilariously awkward exchange with TikTok star

By Jon Powell
  /  07.14.2023

Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and more tapped for upcoming 'MIXTAPE' documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  07.14.2023

JT launches No Bars Reform to help formerly incarcerated women navigate society after prison

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.14.2023

Police launch investigation after Drake's father receives "odd and disturbing" phone calls

By Jon Powell
  /  07.14.2023

JAY-Z announces "The Book of Hov" exhibition at Brooklyn Public Library

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.14.2023

Lil Durk reportedly released from hospital after being treated for "severe dehydration and exhaustion"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.14.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Dr. Dre on today's rap music: "I don’t listen to a lot of that s**t"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

J. Cole and Bas announce "Passport Bros" release date

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

Young Dolph shooting suspects receive trial date for March

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

Boosie Badazz reacts to video of Island Boys kissing

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

JT hopes “No Bars” marks the beginning of people putting respect on her rap career

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.15.2023

Akon says "I Wanna Love You" was intended for Trick Daddy, but Plies "debo'ed" it

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.15.2023

Quavo connects with Future for "Turn Yo Clic Up" video

By Jon Powell
  /  07.14.2023

King Combs unveils 'C3' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  07.14.2023

The Game shares a message on his Instagram Story about the pressure of friendships in today's society

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.14.2023

Drake engages in hilariously awkward exchange with TikTok star

By Jon Powell
  /  07.14.2023

Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and more tapped for upcoming 'MIXTAPE' documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  07.14.2023

JT launches No Bars Reform to help formerly incarcerated women navigate society after prison

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.14.2023

Police launch investigation after Drake's father receives "odd and disturbing" phone calls

By Jon Powell
  /  07.14.2023

JAY-Z announces "The Book of Hov" exhibition at Brooklyn Public Library

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.14.2023

Lil Durk reportedly released from hospital after being treated for "severe dehydration and exhaustion"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.14.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
News

Janelle Monáe bares her soul and more at ESSENCE Fest and fans are here for it

The ‘Age of Pleasure’ artist treated fans to an eyeful when she purposely showed her breast at ESSENCE Fest.

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023
View More