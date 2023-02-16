Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

Fat Joe has partnered with the nonprofit Power to the Patients and officially joined their movement. The organization’s efforts include changing the healthcare system and holding “hospitals and insurers accountable to provide more transparency on the price of care,” as mentioned on the company site.

Earlier today (Feb. 16), Fat Joe uploaded a video to his Instagram account, advocating for all who seek an overall better healthcare system. 

The “All The Way Up” artist started his statement by saying, “People across America are fighting for the truth… Fighting to be free of a healthcare system that is being rigged against all of us. One that squeezes our wages and forces patients into debt.”

He then details how the current system is “crushing the American dream.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe)

According to the organization’s site, a new federal healthcare law now requires all hospitals to upload their actual prices online, allowing all Americans to “see the true financial obligations of their healthcare decisions and responsibly shop for the most affordable care.”

Fat Joe called “on all our politicians, from City Hall to State Houses, to Congress, and all the way up to President Biden, to enforce the existing rules for price transparency so that we may create a more honest, equitable, and affordable system.”

He ended his video message by quoting: “We demand transparency in healthcare. Nothing can stop us. Power to the Patients.”

Last mmonth, Fat Joe was featured on the organization’s IG account, seemingly speaking up for 7,000 nurses that returned to work at Montefiore Medical Center after going on strike. He noted that the healthcare workers complained about their pay and being understaffed. He highlighted the nonprofit’s movement and involvement in the strike.

“I got to represent the people at all times,” he noted in the video. “And the people are the nurses who keep us safe, keep us healthy, [and] put their heart and soul… so [Power to the Patients and I] supported the nurses.”

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Meet Terrell Jones, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled's go-to stylist

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.13.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Usher, Fat Joe, Queen Latifah and more join Mary J. Blige for her NYC birthday celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2023

Uncle Luke and Fat Joe clear the air about who discovered Trick Daddy and Pitbull

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.10.2022

Uncle Luke calls out Fat Joe for claiming he discovered Trick Daddy and Pitbull

By Angel Saunders
  /  12.09.2022

Fat Joe says Takeoff's impact on hip hop was as big as RUN-D.M.C.'s

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.17.2022

Fat Joe says previous beef with 50 Cent cost him $20 million shoe deal

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.16.2022

Fat Joe recalls a friend questioning the nature of his relationship with Ashanti after jumping to her defense

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.10.2022

Fat Joe said he felt compelled to defend Ashanti against Irv Gotti

By Megan Ambers
  /  10.04.2022

Fat Joe on hosting the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards: "I'm going to catch the hip hop holy spirit"

By Ashlee Banks
  /  10.04.2022

Virgil Abloh wanted to create Terror Squad x Off-White sneakers

By Megan Ambers
  /  09.23.2022

Fat Joe says "Rob 'em, not kill 'em" as he condemns PnB Rock's death

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022

Fat Joe blasts PnB Rock's assailants following his death: "You're mad at your life and you're evil"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.16.2022

Fat Joe and Sean "Diddy" Combs join forces for interview series at STARZ

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.12.2022

Fat Joe to star in stand-up comedy based on his life

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.20.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Fat Joe

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Meet Terrell Jones, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled's go-to stylist

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.13.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Usher, Fat Joe, Queen Latifah and more join Mary J. Blige for her NYC birthday celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2023

Uncle Luke and Fat Joe clear the air about who discovered Trick Daddy and Pitbull

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.10.2022

Uncle Luke calls out Fat Joe for claiming he discovered Trick Daddy and Pitbull

By Angel Saunders
  /  12.09.2022

Fat Joe says Takeoff's impact on hip hop was as big as RUN-D.M.C.'s

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.17.2022

Fat Joe says previous beef with 50 Cent cost him $20 million shoe deal

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.16.2022

Fat Joe recalls a friend questioning the nature of his relationship with Ashanti after jumping to her defense

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.10.2022

Fat Joe said he felt compelled to defend Ashanti against Irv Gotti

By Megan Ambers
  /  10.04.2022

Fat Joe on hosting the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards: "I'm going to catch the hip hop holy spirit"

By Ashlee Banks
  /  10.04.2022

Virgil Abloh wanted to create Terror Squad x Off-White sneakers

By Megan Ambers
  /  09.23.2022

Fat Joe says "Rob 'em, not kill 'em" as he condemns PnB Rock's death

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022

Fat Joe blasts PnB Rock's assailants following his death: "You're mad at your life and you're evil"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.16.2022

Fat Joe and Sean "Diddy" Combs join forces for interview series at STARZ

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.12.2022

Fat Joe to star in stand-up comedy based on his life

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.20.2022
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
News

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

Oh, we definitely would’ve gotten jiggy wit’ it.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023
News

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

The two will lend their talents for a special episode of “Harley Quinn.”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
View More