Fat Joe has partnered with the nonprofit Power to the Patients and officially joined their movement. The organization’s efforts include changing the healthcare system and holding “hospitals and insurers accountable to provide more transparency on the price of care,” as mentioned on the company site.

Earlier today (Feb. 16), Fat Joe uploaded a video to his Instagram account, advocating for all who seek an overall better healthcare system.

The “All The Way Up” artist started his statement by saying, “People across America are fighting for the truth… Fighting to be free of a healthcare system that is being rigged against all of us. One that squeezes our wages and forces patients into debt.”

He then details how the current system is “crushing the American dream.”

According to the organization’s site, a new federal healthcare law now requires all hospitals to upload their actual prices online, allowing all Americans to “see the true financial obligations of their healthcare decisions and responsibly shop for the most affordable care.”

Fat Joe called “on all our politicians, from City Hall to State Houses, to Congress, and all the way up to President Biden, to enforce the existing rules for price transparency so that we may create a more honest, equitable, and affordable system.”

He ended his video message by quoting: “We demand transparency in healthcare. Nothing can stop us. Power to the Patients.”

Last mmonth, Fat Joe was featured on the organization’s IG account, seemingly speaking up for 7,000 nurses that returned to work at Montefiore Medical Center after going on strike. He noted that the healthcare workers complained about their pay and being understaffed. He highlighted the nonprofit’s movement and involvement in the strike.

“I got to represent the people at all times,” he noted in the video. “And the people are the nurses who keep us safe, keep us healthy, [and] put their heart and soul… so [Power to the Patients and I] supported the nurses.”