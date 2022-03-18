WATCH

Black-owned media and their lack of funding from the Joe Biden administration (clip)

00:07:03
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  03.18.2022
Categories in this video:
Categories
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Joe Biden

Episodes

View More View More

Jussie Smollett, Kanye West, "Bridgerton" & more in Black entertainment | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS'

The “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” conversation will address President Joe Biden administration’s COVID-19 marketing contracts ...
By REVOLT

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at Fashion Week & More | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

In this “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” segment, we’re talking all things Black entertainment! From Zoe ...
By REVOLT

Do Black hairstylists have a duty to care for clients' mental health? | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

Hairstylists have been always been a pillar in the Black community for escapism, self-care and ...
By REVOLT

National HIV awareness & the Black community | 'REVOLT Black News'

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” clip, host Neima Abdulahi and guests discuss HIV and ...
By REVOLT
View More View More