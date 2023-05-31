Lizzo is tired of the conversations concerning her body. Today (May 31), the “2 Be Loved” songstress shared several lengthy messages on social media condemning trolls who insist on spreading negative narratives about her health and weight.

“I JUST logged on the app, and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis. It’s really starting to make me hate the world,” she began. Her message was in response to someone who asked, “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.” The 35-year-old added, “I’m tired of explaining myself all the time, and I just wanna get on this app [without] seeing my name in some bulls**t.” Her tweets have since been protected and only confirmed followers can view them.

Low vibrations to go after someone’s appearance High vibrations would praise her ability to move and encourage others like her to move with that much vigour Build people up Don’t tear them down — Jordan B. Goldstein (@JB_Goldstein) May 29, 2023

Although she’s now vetting who has access to her page, screenshots are still being shared online. One person came up with their own theory about her weight, saying, “I don’t think [Lizzo] wants to be smaller… If she did, she would be. It’s her brand. If she’s working with nutritionists, they’re probably showing her how to eat healthy and maintain her size.” The “Rumors” hitmaker responded, “Y’all really need to touch grass. I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out! Y’all speak on s**t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT, and I’m starting to get heated.”

The “Good As Hell” hitmaker concluded her messages by revealing, “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone, and quitting, and enjoying my money and my man on a F**KING FARM.” Fans and peers alike offered their support. “Love to Lizzo. Folks that are jealous and miserable can be annoying. Keep being you,” comedian Loni Love tweeted.

Love to @lizzo .. folks that are jealous and miserable can be annoying.. keep being you… — Loni Love (@LoniLove) May 31, 2023