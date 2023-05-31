Photo: Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Lizzo is tired of the conversations concerning her body. Today (May 31), the “2 Be Loved” songstress shared several lengthy messages on social media condemning trolls who insist on spreading negative narratives about her health and weight.

“I JUST logged on the app, and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis. It’s really starting to make me hate the world,” she began. Her message was in response to someone who asked, “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.” The 35-year-old added, “I’m tired of explaining myself all the time, and I just wanna get on this app [without] seeing my name in some bulls**t.” Her tweets have since been protected and only confirmed followers can view them.

Although she’s now vetting who has access to her page, screenshots are still being shared online. One person came up with their own theory about her weight, saying, “I don’t think [Lizzo] wants to be smaller… If she did, she would be. It’s her brand. If she’s working with nutritionists, they’re probably showing her how to eat healthy and maintain her size.” The “Rumors” hitmaker responded, “Y’all really need to touch grass. I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out! Y’all speak on s**t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT, and I’m starting to get heated.”

The “Good As Hell” hitmaker concluded her messages by revealing, “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone, and quitting, and enjoying my money and my man on a F**KING FARM.” Fans and peers alike offered their support. “Love to Lizzo. Folks that are jealous and miserable can be annoying. Keep being you,” comedian Loni Love tweeted.

See related posts below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lizzo
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SZA gets candid about plastic surgery in new interview: “I paid for it”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Kehlani opens up about her fitness journey as she comes through serving body goals on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Chlöe and Halle Bailey keep the checks rolling in as they team up to become Crocs' newest ambassadors

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend questions fan backlash for offensive Ice Spice comments

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Halle Bailey slipped into the movies incognito to see ‘The Little Mermaid’

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner with a special twist during London “Renaissance Tour” stop

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

HBO drops the official trailer for "The Idol" starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Drake launches OVO capsule collection with MLS teams

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Alicia Keys surprises Ralph Yarl’s classmates with passes to upcoming show

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

Beyoncé pens a proud message to her daughter Blue Ivy Carter after they share the stage in Paris

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Tina Turner’s hometown shares plans to build statue in her honor

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

Kerry Washington praises Halle Bailey's Disney princess debut in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Blue Ivy makes her "Renaissance World Tour" debut dancing alongside Beyoncé

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.27.2023

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Coco Jones continues to surge as "ICU" reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SZA gets candid about plastic surgery in new interview: “I paid for it”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Kehlani opens up about her fitness journey as she comes through serving body goals on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Chlöe and Halle Bailey keep the checks rolling in as they team up to become Crocs' newest ambassadors

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend questions fan backlash for offensive Ice Spice comments

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Halle Bailey slipped into the movies incognito to see ‘The Little Mermaid’

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner with a special twist during London “Renaissance Tour” stop

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

HBO drops the official trailer for "The Idol" starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Drake launches OVO capsule collection with MLS teams

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Alicia Keys surprises Ralph Yarl’s classmates with passes to upcoming show

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

Beyoncé pens a proud message to her daughter Blue Ivy Carter after they share the stage in Paris

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Tina Turner’s hometown shares plans to build statue in her honor

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

Kerry Washington praises Halle Bailey's Disney princess debut in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Blue Ivy makes her "Renaissance World Tour" debut dancing alongside Beyoncé

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.27.2023

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Coco Jones continues to surge as "ICU" reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023
View More

Trending
News

AJ Calloway confirms whether or not his “106 & Park” dreadlocks was a wig

Has our entire childhood been a lie???

By Isha Thorpe
  /  01.28.2021
Social Justice

New York lawyer fired after allegedly snatching Black woman’s wig in viral TikTok video

The law firm released a statement today condemning the lawyer’s actions. 

 

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023
Social Justice

Ex-Mississippi officer fatally shoots Black teen who was dating his daughter

Fifteen-year-old Cornelius McGee Jr. was fleeing the former officer’s home when he was shot in the back.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023
Big Facts

Toya Johnson’s fiancé, Red, supported her through heartbreaking tragedy

“I was having a really hard time — I lost two brothers at the same time, so it was hard for me to just wake up in the morning,” she explained.

By Tabie Germain
  /  10.13.2022
View More