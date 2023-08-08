Photo: Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Rich Fury/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Since the beginning of his “It’s All A Blur Tour,” Drake has been delivering healthy amounts of comic relief in interviews and other facets of digital media. On Monday (Aug. 7), the Toronto star appeared in a skit by stylist and party promoter-turned-internet comedian BenDaDonnn, who appeared to be enjoying a date in the private room of a high-end restaurant.

Upon crashing the romantic occasion, Drizzy humorously wooed the woman, who introduced herself as Aaliyah. “You look like Aaliyah. Rest in peace to a real one,” the OVO boss said in response. At one point, he showed off his $1.3 million Tupac Shakur ring and presented a chain to “soldier” BenDaDonnn. “You know I got him the big cuban, the Mark Cuban. It was about time you got icy!” Drake said, much to the gift receiver’s annoyance. The skit’s description further added to the clip’s slapstick nature:

“It’s always that one lit homie you don’t want anywhere near the girl you talkin’ to,” the message read. “Like bruh, come on! You know exactly what the f**k you doin’ [Drake].”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Drake appeared in an episode of TikTok personality Bobbi Althoff’s “The Really Good Podcast” in July, which spawned deadpan lines about plane tickets, avoiding marriage, and Tyga. A couple of weeks later, he would pay a visit to a New York strip club while breaking down his preferences in women for “Sidetalk.” He’s even created funny moments during his aforementioned tour, making quips about bra sizes and finding creative ways to wake up sleeping fans in the middle of a performance.

Check out both Drake‘s appearance in BenDaDonnn’s skit and the remaining tour schedule below.

“It’s All A Blur Tour” final dates:

Aug. 12-16: Inglewood — Kia Forum

Aug. 18-19: San Francisco — Chase Center

Aug. 21-22: Los Angeles — Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 25-26: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28-29: Vancouver — Rogers Arena

Sept. 1-2: Las Vegas — T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 5-6: Glendale — Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 8: Denver — Ball Arena

Sept. 11-12: Austin — Moody Center

Sept. 14-15: Dallas — American Airlines Center

Sept. 17-18: Houston — Toyota Center

Sept. 20: New Orleans — Smoothie King Center

Sept. 22-23: Charlotte — Spectrum Center

Sept. 25-26: Atlanta — State Farm Arena

Sept. 28-29: Miami — Kaseya Center

Oct. 1-2: Nashville — Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 5 & 7: Toronto — Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 9: Columbus: United States — Schottenstein Center

Tags in this article:
Tags
BenDaDonnn
Drake
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tory Lanez gets 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through three genre-defining sneakers

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.08.2023

Verbal spat between REASON and TDE co-president sparks intense debate

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023

Restaurant owned by Lil Baby addresses negative review that went viral

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023

Iggy Azalea addresses backlash, defends decision to support Tory Lanez with court letter

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023

Travis Scott secures third Billboard 200 No. 1 with 'UTOPIA'

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Fan's dream come true: Drake wakes up sleeping audience member at concert

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023

Shady Records' Ez Mil provides major label introduction with Eminem-backed "Realest" single

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Plies gives hilarious take on Montgomery riverboat fight: "Them boys ain't bulls**ttin' in Alabama"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are

By Aria Bell
  /  08.07.2023

JT on female rappers running hip hop: "Women are more fun than men"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.07.2023

Police are exploring possible link between Pop Smoke's death and a body found in Malibu

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, and more celebrate 50 years of hip hop at Rock The Bells Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Check out Lil Yachty's new visual for "Slide"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Giggs joins forces with Diddy for "Mandem" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tory Lanez gets 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through three genre-defining sneakers

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.08.2023

Verbal spat between REASON and TDE co-president sparks intense debate

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023

Restaurant owned by Lil Baby addresses negative review that went viral

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023

Iggy Azalea addresses backlash, defends decision to support Tory Lanez with court letter

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023

Travis Scott secures third Billboard 200 No. 1 with 'UTOPIA'

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Fan's dream come true: Drake wakes up sleeping audience member at concert

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023

Shady Records' Ez Mil provides major label introduction with Eminem-backed "Realest" single

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Plies gives hilarious take on Montgomery riverboat fight: "Them boys ain't bulls**ttin' in Alabama"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are

By Aria Bell
  /  08.07.2023

JT on female rappers running hip hop: "Women are more fun than men"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.07.2023

Police are exploring possible link between Pop Smoke's death and a body found in Malibu

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, and more celebrate 50 years of hip hop at Rock The Bells Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Check out Lil Yachty's new visual for "Slide"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Giggs joins forces with Diddy for "Mandem" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023
View More

Trending
Watch

Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Web3

Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible

Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.

By Ashley France
  /  07.21.2023
Interviews

LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity

“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.10.2023
Interest

The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy

Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph. 

By Sukii Osborne
  /  07.31.2023
Studio Sessions

Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago

“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.27.2023
Interviews

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023
Interviews

Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law

“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  07.07.2023
Interviews

Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.31.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL

Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  07.26.2023
Interest

Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action

The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.

By Dr. Wendy Osefo
  /  07.06.2023
Interviews

Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives

“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.24.2023
Interest

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023
Interviews

The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world

“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.19.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023
News

Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post

On Friday (Aug. 4), Jamie wrote about Jesus being betrayed in a since-deleted post that spurred claims of antisemitism.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023
News

DaBaby wins battery lawsuit over 2020 Miami brawl

A jury sided with DaBaby in the $6 million federal lawsuit stemming from a Miami brawl that occurred two years ago.

By Kevin Keise
  /  12.20.2022
Big Facts

Big Facts

Atlanta legends Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade welcome the biggest names in hip hop culture on “Big Facts” for unfiltered conversations you won’t hear anywhere else.

By REVOLT
  /  10.31.2021
Social Justice

Black men defend security guard from white men in viral Montgomery Riverfront brawl

Chaotic footage from Riverfront Park showed a Black man outnumbered by white men when a fight broke out.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023
Assets Over Liabilities

Assets Over Liabilities

Join hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings (of “Earn Your Leisure” fame) as they’re granted exclusive access into the personal lives and businesses of young entrepreneurs and celebrity guests to answer a critical question: Are they working with assets…or liabilities?

By REVOLT
  /  12.01.2021
View More
Revolt - New Episodes