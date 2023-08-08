Since the beginning of his “It’s All A Blur Tour,” Drake has been delivering healthy amounts of comic relief in interviews and other facets of digital media. On Monday (Aug. 7), the Toronto star appeared in a skit by stylist and party promoter-turned-internet comedian BenDaDonnn, who appeared to be enjoying a date in the private room of a high-end restaurant.
Upon crashing the romantic occasion, Drizzy humorously wooed the woman, who introduced herself as Aaliyah. “You look like Aaliyah. Rest in peace to a real one,” the OVO boss said in response. At one point, he showed off his $1.3 million Tupac Shakur ring and presented a chain to “soldier” BenDaDonnn. “You know I got him the big cuban, the Mark Cuban. It was about time you got icy!” Drake said, much to the gift receiver’s annoyance. The skit’s description further added to the clip’s slapstick nature:
“It’s always that one lit homie you don’t want anywhere near the girl you talkin’ to,” the message read. “Like bruh, come on! You know exactly what the f**k you doin’ [Drake].”
As previously reported by REVOLT, Drake appeared in an episode of TikTok personality Bobbi Althoff’s “The Really Good Podcast” in July, which spawned deadpan lines about plane tickets, avoiding marriage, and Tyga. A couple of weeks later, he would pay a visit to a New York strip club while breaking down his preferences in women for “Sidetalk.” He’s even created funny moments during his aforementioned tour, making quips about bra sizes and finding creative ways to wake up sleeping fans in the middle of a performance.
Check out both Drake‘s appearance in BenDaDonnn’s skit and the remaining tour schedule below.
“It’s All A Blur Tour” final dates:
Aug. 12-16: Inglewood — Kia Forum
Aug. 18-19: San Francisco — Chase Center
Aug. 21-22: Los Angeles — Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 25-26: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 28-29: Vancouver — Rogers Arena
Sept. 1-2: Las Vegas — T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 5-6: Glendale — Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 8: Denver — Ball Arena
Sept. 11-12: Austin — Moody Center
Sept. 14-15: Dallas — American Airlines Center
Sept. 17-18: Houston — Toyota Center
Sept. 20: New Orleans — Smoothie King Center
Sept. 22-23: Charlotte — Spectrum Center
Sept. 25-26: Atlanta — State Farm Arena
Sept. 28-29: Miami — Kaseya Center
Oct. 1-2: Nashville — Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 5 & 7: Toronto — Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 9: Columbus: United States — Schottenstein Center
