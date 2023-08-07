Photo: Marcelo Hernandez / Stringer via Getty Images
By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023

At a tour stop in Milwaukee last week, a fan at Drake’s show just couldn’t keep his eyes open. Sitting in the front row, the fan nodded off as the singer performed for the crowd. The star noticed him napping in front of him and went over to personally sing him back to consciousness.

The incident occurred as Drake was singing his song “Controlla” near the middle of his set at the Fiserv Forum on Aug. 4. The award-winning artist moved closer to the fan and sang loudly into the mic to get the guy to wake up. The fan later posted a video to TikTok humorously talking about the unexpected wake-up call.

Drake is currently on his “It’s All a Blur Tour,” which has dates scheduled all over North America until early October. Some of the shows yet to come include ones in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Miami, Vancouver, New Orleans, Dallas, and Nashville.

The two sold-out tour shows he performed at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in July earned more than $10 million over both nights. The back-to-back concerts had more than 34,000 fans in attendance, with ticket prices averaging nearly $300 apiece. The feat made Drake the first rapper in the nation to make more than $5 million in revenue at a single arena concert, with each night averaging $5.032 million in ticket sales.

Unexpected events at Drake’s concerts have occurred before. The singer has commented on the number of bras being thrown on stage during his concerts multiple times. He has also had other objects tossed at him during concerts, including one object that appeared to be a large shoe. It will be interesting to see what happens at his upcoming shows.

Revolt - New Episodes