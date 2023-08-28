Travis Scott continues to hold on to the top spot of the Billboard 200 for the fourth straight week. On Sunday (Aug. 27), Billboard reported that the Houston talent’s latest LP, UTOPIA, retained pole position thanks to another 161,000 album-equivalent units generated. This marks the longest consecutive period for a rap album since Drake’s 2018 release, Scorpion.

Released in July, UTOPIA contains 19 songs and a wealth of features from the likes of Beyoncé, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, and SZA. As previously detailed by REVOLT, Scott broke down the album title’s meaning in an interview with CR Men.

“Water is the most consumed thing. What if the bottle was at an inspirational level to all people? It might not be art, it might not be music, it might not be fashion, but it’s going to put something back into society,” he stated. “Medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication — you know, a utopian state. That’s what my album is about. You think utopia is a society where everything is good: health, buildings, architecture — nah. It’s just about proper lines of communication. Because that’s the dystopian s**t we’re in right now.”

He continued by giving his perspective on the concept of groupthink. “It’s all hate, hate, hate, and all of that is drawn from what? Miscommunication, non-communication, non-understandable communication, ignorance to communication. ‘I don’t like this person.’ Why? Because somebody told me something to not like this person? Because in history I read to not like this person? Why?”

Prior to UTOPIA, Scott delivered 2018’s ASTROWORLD, a groundbreaking album that has since earned a quadruple platinum certification. In 2019, he dropped off the well-received compilation JACKBOYS, a proper introduction to Cactus Jack artists Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Luxury Tax 50, and Chase B.