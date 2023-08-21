On Sunday (Aug. 20), Billboard reported that Travis Scott‘s UTOPIA will spend a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album, which consists of 19 songs and contributions from Beyoncé, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, and more, collected another 185,000 album-equivalent units. That figure includes 99,000 physical album sales, an increase from the previous week largely thanks to discounted vinyls from Scott’s official website. The achievement marks the longest time spent at the top of the aforementioned chart for any rap album since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, which held a five-week reign in 2021.

UTOPIA arrived back in July and was accompanied by the film CIRCUS MAXIMUS, which Scott directed alongside Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Kahlil Joseph. Much of the 75-minute piece was divided into sections separated by a conversation between the Cactus Jack head honcho and music icon Rick Rubin. Parts of CIRCUS MAXIMUS were later released on their own as official clips for songs like “HYAENA,” “SIRENS,” “DELRESTO (ECHOES),” and “MODERN JAM.”

Earlier this month, the Houston star announced the “UTOPIA PRESENTS CIRCUS MAXIMUS Tour” in support of his latest body of work. According to a schedule shared by the New York Post, the North American leg of said tour will kick off in Chicago this September and will run through several cities throughout Canada and the United States before coming to a close in November.

Back in 2018, Scott liberated the groundbreaking album ASTROWORLD, which received both critical and commercial acclaim. That project, named after a former Six Flags theme park, skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 with 537,000 units sold. ASTROWORLD also earned a quadruple platinum certification. It’s biggest standout, the Drake, Swae Lee, and Big Hawk-assisted “SICKO MODE,” was certified diamond.