The rumored beef between Beyoncé and Lizzo has been put to rest after the RENAISSANCE star called out her love for the “Truth Hurts” artist at a recent tour stop in Atlanta. There was speculation that Bey was distancing herself from the singer after some drama erupted between Lizzo and some of her staff.

The rumors began after Queen Bey failed to include her regular shout out to Lizzo in her “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” performance during a tour stop in Foxborough, Massachusetts last month. This came just hours after reports surfaced of alleged sexual harassment and fat shaming between Lizzo and some of her backup dancers.

Lizzo has denied the allegations. In a response posted to Instagram, the singer wrote: “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

During a recent “Renaissance World Tour” show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Beyoncé was midway through her performance when she called out, “I love you, Lizzo!” as viewed here. It was her most direct show of support for Lizzo since the allegations surfaced. The crowd applauded the shout out enthusiastically.

This is not the first time allegations of a snub has followed the superstar on her highly successful tour. Earlier this year, Beyoncé was called out by Erykah Badu for wearing a hat on stage that Badu claimed was biting her style. At the following tour stop in Washington, D.C., Queen Bey omitted the “Bag Lady” artist’s name from her shout outs, substituting Lizzo’s name instead.

The “Renaissance World Tour” has now broken the record for highest-grossing tour by a Black musician, reaching $296 million in earnings from the first 33 shows. There are still about a couple dozen more shows remaining.