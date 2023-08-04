Thursday (Aug. 3) marked the fifth-year anniversary of Travis Scott‘s third studio LP, ASTROWORLD. In an interview with RapCaviar, the Houston star reflected on his anxieties prior to the album’s release, which seemed to begin during his groundbreaking performance at 2018’s Lollapalooza Festival.

“When I walked out in Chicago, I just remember the energy that was out there. That’s when I was like, ‘D**n, it might be alright,'” Scott said. “I was at Mike Dean’s crib everyday that week [before] the album [came] out. I was just amped for it to come out. I was amped to perform it for the first time. The show in Lollapalooza, I was extra excited for [it] because I wasn’t able to perform there for so long.”

The Cactus Jack founder continued, “I didn’t know how it was gonna be perceived… Afterward, I remember I had a listening party and I was like, ‘D**n.’ It was me listening to it, like, for the first time with everybody. It just felt real. At [that] moment with Lollapalooza, I was just like, I think people could understand what I’m trying to do musically. This album was kinda like what people really f**ked with. This [was] the album that people understand. It’s kinda crazy.”