On Friday (July 28), Travis Scott officially marked his return to wax with UTOPIA, a 19-song offering with a wealth of features from Drake, Young Thug, Beyoncé, Playboi Carti, Teezo Touchdown, Westside Gunn, and more. Pharrell Williams, Mike Dean, WondaGurl, Wheezy, FnZ, Hit-Boy, Tay Keith, Vinylz, and Boi-1da were amongst the many beatsmiths who contributed to the overall production. In addition to the new body of work, fans were also treated to a video for the standout track “GOD’S COUNTRY” (below), an ode of sorts to the American youth that was directed by Arnaud Bresson.

Today (July 31), Hits Daily Double reported that the Houston star’s fourth studio LP is on track to generate a minimum of 350 million streams, which would give it a streaming-equivalent album (SEA) total between 245,000 to 275,000. While no direct-to-consumer information has been revealed, it’s being speculated that those sales will land somewhere around the 200,000 unit mark. Either way, it’s a safe bet that Scott will become the next rapper to achieve a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following his debut week. Relatively speaking, past collaborator Post Malone is expected to nab the second position with about 100,000 SEAs.