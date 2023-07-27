After some speculation, it was officially announced that Travis Scott‘s highly anticipated event at the Egyptian pyramids had been cancelled. On Wednesday (July 26), Live Nation shared a press release in regard to the decision. “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert,” the message read. “We understand that the news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

The communication continued, “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future.” Said announcement also confirmed that refunds would be issued at the point of purchase.