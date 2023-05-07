Shemar Moore had more than a few thoughts to get off his chest following the news of his series “S.W.A.T.” being canceled after six seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, money is at the root of executives’ decision to pull the plug on the ratings draw.

Moore, 53, has been with the show from the beginning. He portrays LAPD Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in the show that is scheduled to air its final episode on May 19. News of “S.W.A.T.” being canceled broke on Friday (May 5). By Saturday (May 6) evening, Moore had taken to social media to air his disappointment to fans. “It makes no sense. Look up the articles. Read the articles. We’re the best show on Friday nights at 8 p.m. for CBS. The last two years, we’ve been killing it,” he began.

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach echoed a similar sentiment in a statement addressing the show’s abrupt end. “For six seasons, the amazing talents of the ‘S.W.A.T.’ cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers, and crew guided by executive producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman, and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action-packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime lineup. We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week,” said Reisenbach.

Impassioned by the business decision, Moore said those involved in the show had done everything to solidify their weekly primetime slot. He also took aim at CBS’ lack of diversity, making it clear that his absence from television was a step backward for the network.

“Let me tell the truth. We’re diverse. Did you know that I am the only African American male lead on network television? Not streaming, not cable, network television. I am the only African American male lead on network television,” continued the actor.

“S.W.A.T. is the most diverse show on CBS. CBS, when I got hired to be Hondo on S.W.A.T., was getting a lot of flak from lack of diversity,” Moore continued, alluding to the fact that he expected to ruffle more than a few feathers with his no-holds-barred assertion that the series run was wrongfully cut short.

“I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I’m calling ‘em out. ‘Cause they’ve been wonderful to me for 26 out of my 29-year career. But to abruptly get told you’re canceled when you led us to believe last week, and the week before, and the week before that, that we would have some semblance of a season 7 to at least say goodbye, if not continue. And to abruptly be told, ‘You’re done.’ … It’s all about money, y’all. It’s all about money,” explained Moore.

While his frustrations were clear, the former “Criminal Minds” star said he was leaving room for a course correction of sorts. “CBS is either going to wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move.” In the end, he imparted fans with one final plea: “Make some f**king noise and let ‘em know that canceling ‘S.W.A.T.’ is a f**king mistake.” The network is also home to Queen Latifah’s “The Equalizer” and Cedric the Entertainer’s “The Neighborhood.”