Shemar Moore is officially a dad! On Wednesday (Jan. 25), the actor announced that his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, has given birth to their first baby together.

“Ya boy is officially a dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!” the “The Criminal Minds” alum wrote in an Instagram post. According to People, a representative for Moore told the media outlet that the pair is “happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy.”

During a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Moore revealed how excited he was to start his new family. “My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be [the] three-year anniversary on Feb. 8 and on Feb. 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy,” he said on the talk show. “I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed’ kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up.” Dizon, 39, shares a 5-year-old daughter, Charli, with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore)

Moore is known for his notable acting roles as Malcolm Winters on “The Young and the Restless“ and Derek Morgan on “Criminal Minds.” He is currently playing the lead role of Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on “S.W.A.T.” All of these shows are aired on CBS. The 52-year-old has won eight NAACP Image Awards as well as the 2000 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in “The Young and the Restless.”