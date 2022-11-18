Jhené Aiko and Big Sean welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Noah Hasani.

The baby boy was born on Tuesday, Nov. 8 but the couple took to their Instagram page today (Nov. 18) to make the announcement to their fans. The mom of two posted a few pictures of her and her family in the hospital and captioned it, “11/08/22. Noah Hasani after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came. My baby Yoda, my Sani.”

“After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah. 11/8/22,” Big Sean posted alongside a series of photos.

Since news of Aiko’s pregnancy broke in July, the couple have consistently shared their journey to parenthood to their fans on social media. On Oct. 13, they revealed the gender of their baby during a joint performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The couple asked the crowd to make some noise “for our baby boy.”

They also held their baby shower on Sunday, Oct. 16 surrounding by friends and family. “So thankful for all of our beautiful friends and family who came out to shower our baby with love. What a perfect day it was. We love you so, so much,” Aiko wrote under a video from the special day. Aiko is also mom to her 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Browner, whom she shares with singer O’Ryan Browner.

Aiko and Big Sean have been together on and off since 2016. The duo are also frequent collaborators on each other’s songs like “I Know,” “None of Your Concern,” “Body Language,” and more. In 2016, they released a joint album titled Twenty88.