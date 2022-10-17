Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are nearing the day they meet their son as the couple hosted a NASA-theme baby shower over the weekend.

On Sunday (Oct. 16), Aiko and Sean shared numerous photos from the celebration on their social media accounts. The rapper arrived in the laughable cliché “baby shower” shirt from Burberry before changing into a matching beige suit with Aiko’s beige tulle dress.

In one of Sean’s Instagram posts, he shared several photos from the event, including the prayer hands, black heart, and earth emojis with the caption, “Nothing more creative than creating a creation.” In the second post, the Detroit rapper posted a photo and video collage with one of Aiko’s brothers sending love to his unborn nephew. “The family is growing. We ready for you, baby boy,” Sean wrote.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the couple, who has been together since 2016, announced the sex of their child during a concert on Friday (Oct. 14). As part of the announcement, they sang Aiko’s popular track “Moments” from 2017’s Trip, before revealing they would welcome a son. Sean held onto Aiko’s pregnant belly and shouted into the microphone: “Make some noise for my baby boy!”

In July, the parents-to-be announced their pregnancy with an intimate maternity shoot, baring only skin; a sepia vignette showed them glistening and glowing.

Big Sean has been actively preparing for the arrival of his first child, including taking Aiko and her family back to his roots in Detroit. In August, he uploaded a series of photos of them in front of his childhood home, his grandmother’s house, and his old high school. “I got a chance to show Jhené [and] our family my roots (my old house, grandma’s house, high school, etc., in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense,” he wrote. “Can’t wait for our Lil one to get here n see this.”

You can see Jhené Aiko and Big Sean’s NASA-themed baby shower, their unborn child’s sex reveal and Sean’s Detroit trip down below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean)