Photo: getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.17.2022

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are nearing the day they meet their son as the couple hosted a NASA-theme baby shower over the weekend.

On Sunday (Oct. 16), Aiko and Sean shared numerous photos from the celebration on their social media accounts. The rapper arrived in the laughable cliché “baby shower” shirt from Burberry before changing into a matching beige suit with Aiko’s beige tulle dress.

In one of Sean’s Instagram posts, he shared several photos from the event, including the prayer hands, black heart, and earth emojis with the caption, “Nothing more creative than creating a creation.” In the second post, the Detroit rapper posted a photo and video collage with one of Aiko’s brothers sending love to his unborn nephew. “The family is growing. We ready for you, baby boy,” Sean wrote.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the couple, who has been together since 2016, announced the sex of their child during a concert on Friday (Oct. 14). As part of the announcement, they sang Aiko’s popular track “Moments” from 2017’s Trip, before revealing they would welcome a son. Sean held onto Aiko’s pregnant belly and shouted into the microphone: “Make some noise for my baby boy!”

In July, the parents-to-be announced their pregnancy with an intimate maternity shoot, baring only skin; a sepia vignette showed them glistening and glowing.

Big Sean has been actively preparing for the arrival of his first child, including taking Aiko and her family back to his roots in Detroit. In August, he uploaded a series of photos of them in front of his childhood home, his grandmother’s house, and his old high school. “I got a chance to show Jhené [and] our family my roots (my old house, grandma’s house, high school, etc., in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense,” he wrote. “Can’t wait for our Lil one to get here n see this.”

You can see Jhené Aiko and Big Sean’s NASA-themed baby shower, their unborn child’s sex reveal and Sean’s Detroit trip down below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Big Sean
Jhene Aiko

Trending
Drink Champs

Drink Champs

Legendary Queens rapper-turned show host N.O.R.E. teams up with Miami hip-hop pioneer DJ EFN for ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.17.2019
Drink Champs

Boosie on DaBaby being blackballed, Kanye West, and social media | 'Drink Champs'

Boosie stops by for this all-new episode of “Drink Champs.” The Baton Rouge artist talks ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.15.2022
Interviews

Judge Mathis is proud of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for protecting Verzuz and "not being slaves"

In this exclusive interview for REVOLT, the renowned judge weighs in on Swizz Beatz and ...
By Ty Cole
  /  10.07.2022
Interviews

Judge Mathis speaks out about PnB Rock's death and "suckers" solving issues with guns

“We all claim to be so tough and macho, yet we fall for the trap ...
By Sukii Osborne
  /  10.11.2022
View More