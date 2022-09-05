Exactly 10 years ago, Big Sean dropped his Detroit mixtape, which went on to become one of his most well-loved bodies of work to date. Today (Sept. 5), he celebrated its anniversary by officially making it available on all major streaming platforms for his longtime fans to enjoy.

“10 years since I dropped this baby and it’s finally available on all platforms,” he wrote. “What a journey it’s been already, cant thank y’all enough. #DETROITMixtape. See you soon.”

The re-release also arrived with a newly added track, “More Thoughts.” On the song, Sean goes back to his roots and lays out his bars straight through with no hook:

Look, b**ch, please, don’t act like my friend, be my friend, my mama said don’t act like a man, be a man, quit going overboard/ I think it’s finally sinkin’ in, KeY Wane on the beat, you know that be my favorite BPM/ Hol’ up, f**k me over once, you never seein’ me again, f**k me over twice and I’m the last thing you see

Never thought I’d be investin’ in restaurants with Hov and see my movie theater downtown Detroit opening doors/ Dawg, I seen n***as get buried in suits that never wore suits, that s**t can get deep as my Nigerian roots/ And I need therapy too, someone that care for me too, someone who there for me to the point/ When they not there, it still feel like they there for me too

Big Sean’s last body of work was 2021’s What You Expect, his joint EP with producer Hit-Boy. That project boasted appearances from Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, and 42 Dugg across six tracks.

Be sure to press play on Big Sean’s new re-release of Detroit down below.