Ellie Goulding has unveiled her latest single “Easy Lover” and tapped in with Big Sean for the assist. The vibrant new video features a plethora of artful settings and “simlulation-like” scenarios that come to life on the screen for Goulding and Sean to navigate. On the song, the duo takes over the Greg Kurstin-produced beat together:

Time gon’ pass but all of these feelings hadn’t (Oh, oh), you know that life that we pictured, I still imagine it (Still)/ A whole city in between us and we still attached (Attached), you used to have so many layers (Oh, we’re still attached) till I peeled ’em back (Back)/ I see the fire in your eyes, that mean we still a match (Oh, we’re still a match)/ You think you better off without me but it isn’t fact (Facts)

The collaboration is a full circle moment for Sean Don as he previously used a Goulding record in his music many years ago. “I sampled Ellie Goulding over a decade ago on my first album on ‘High’ with Wiz, so that just goes to show how long she been killin it! Love for havin me on ya new one ‘Easy Lover’ n big congrats!” he wrote on Instagram.

Goulding also chimed in about how long the song has been in the works and why Big Sean was the perfect fit. “I always knew there was something special about this song but it never really had a ‘home.’ We tried many different versions over the years and none of them felt quite right,” she wrote. “When I started working on my new record I revisited it and weirdly, I’d just seen Big Sean’s recent Coachella set and was just blown away by his presence.”

Be sure to press play on Ellie Goulding’s brand new music video for “Easy Lover” featuring Big Sean down below.