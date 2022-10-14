Big Sean and Jhené Aiko gave fans a real show when they announced the gender of their unborn child on stage last night (Oct. 13) at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. While performing their 2017 song “Moments” in front of a packed house, the couple shared that a baby boy is on the way.

“LA make some noise,” Sean said after rubbing Aiko’s stomach. Over a sea of screams from the audience, he told the crowd their child is a boy before sharing a loving embrace with his longtime partner. “Jhené and Big Sean shared such a beautiful wholesome moment with us on stage,” a fan tweeted along with a video of their special announcement.

Jhene and Big Sean shared such a beautiful wholesome moment with us on stage 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/GlQB2ebuZd — Isha (@ish2319) October 14, 2022

Although they first met in 2012, the two were romantically linked together since 2016, around the time that they collaborated on their joint album Twenty88. That year the rapper spoke to Billboard, describing what the songstress meant to him. “Jhené is more than just a friend. I don’t know how else to describe it — me and her are just cool like that. I love her and I know she loves me. I was down to make that commitment — something that will last and be different from the rest,” he told the outlet.

In July 2022, the happy couple announced they were expecting. Aiko has a daughter, Namiko Love, from a previous relationship with O’Ryan, the younger brother of former B2K frontrunner Omarion. Before joining forces for Twenty88, the two worked on a series of tracks like “Beware” and “I Know.” Fans have long recognized something special between the two. “JHENÉ AND BIG SEAN COLLABS ARE ALWAYS PERFECT, THEIR CHEMISTRY IS CRAZY,” a tweet read.

Over the summer, Sean took Aiko on a tour of his Detroit hometown and showed her places that made a significant impact on his life such as his former high school and the home he grew up in. He shared photos of the trip to Instagram and captioned the post, “I got a chance to show Jhené [and] our family my roots (my old house, grandma’s house, high school, etc. in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense. Can’t wait for our lil one to get here [and] see this.”

Jhené and Big Sean are having a boy.🥹💙 — NubianPrincess (@npspdwes) October 14, 2022

Big Sean showed love to Jhene Aiko on stage 🥺‼️ pic.twitter.com/6sb1mm5Lr5 — Concerts 🔌 (@ConcertsByRap) August 4, 2022

You can tell that Big Sean is overjoyed to be a father and I absolutely love that for Jhené — Jaz (@jvzmin_xo) August 1, 2022

JHENÉ AND BIG SEAN COLLABS ARE ALWAYS PERFECT, THEIR CHEMISTRY IS CRAZY — SHREK KNOWS RAP (@SHREKRAP) September 4, 2020