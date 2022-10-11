Congratulations are in order for J. Alphonse Nicholson and longtime partner Nafeesha. The two have been together since 2016, and on Friday (Oct. 7), they made things official. In front of guests at a Los Angeles ceremony, the couple said, “I do.”

According to Essence, the Downtown LA celebration featured a star-studded guest list. There were around 150 attendees, including actor Lance Gross and his wife Rebecca, Miriam A. Hyman from “The Chi” and her partner, and Jerry O’Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn. “2AM.” singer Adrian Marcel was there to serenade the Nicholsons. The event took place at Vibiana, which was previously a cathedral, but now serves as a venue for special moments.

Hella lit!! Love my Oakland family 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/6VhQe58Hk2 — J Alphonse Nicholson (@JAlphonse_N) October 11, 2022

While J. Alphonse may play the “down-low” rapper “Lil Murda” on the hit series “P-Valley,” in real life he’s a father who has been in love with Nafeesha for years. In August, he spoke with the hosts of REVOLT’s “Black Girl Stuff” about his role and expressed his gratitude for his partner’s support. “She caught me at the very beginning of my career, so we’ve been prepared for this, and then she was there every step of the way…I’m grateful to have her in my corner,” he said in part.

Nafeesha shared a video of the reception on Twitter. In the clip, guests are turning up to Too Short’s 2006 hit, “Blow the Whistle.” She captioned the post, “You can take the people out of Oakland, but you can not take the Oakland out of the people.” J. Alphonse reposted her video, adding, “Hella lit!! Love my Oakland family.” Marcel, who performed that evening, echoed their sentiments. “A whole vibe. [Shoutout] to the bride [and] groom @heyfeesha @__fonz,” he wrote on Instagram along with a video of himself on the dance floor.

J. Alphonse also thanked Essence for their exclusive coverage of the wedding. “Thank you, @Essence, for helping us share this wonderful day with the world!! Looking forward to a lifetime of memories with my pretty baby! Cheers to everyone who surrounded us in love on a day I will never forget! Love you, @heyfeesha,” he tweeted.

