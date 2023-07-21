UTOPIA season is officially upon us. Today (July 21), Travis Scott dropped off the Bad Bunny and The Weeknd-assisted “K-POP,” the lead single from the Houston talent’s long-awaited album. Produced by BNYX, Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, and Illangelo, the track meshes hip hop with South American influences, creating the perfect soundscape for Scott’s insouciant lines about his lifestyle.

“Swish, uh, move that s**t out here, you full off one sip, fallin’ off, but I got grip, all around the trap, it hit, all around the map, you trip, take it like nine out of 10, think they gon’ find that again, think I gotta bond out again, behind the tint, I sin, I vent, can’t forget about that place we went, right after you put that in my head, do you still pop ’em? Do you dance? Do you still drop some? Know you can, I got a lot, but I’m still chancin’…”

“K-POP” boasts a cinematic visual that begins in an empty stadium. There, Scott and a crew of bikers ride around the venue as hints of a tour are placed throughout. Bad Bunny delivers his verse from a party in a separate location before The Weeknd joins the Cactus Jack head honcho during a studio session with breathtaking views. SZA and Pharrell Williams make cameos near the end of the clip.

As previously reported by REVOLT, next Friday (July 28) will see Scott premiering UTOPIA at the Giza Necropolis in Egypt. Following a cancellation claim shared by the country’s Musicians Syndicate, Live Nation provided a statement that reaffirmed the upcoming show. “Any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate UTOPIA with you in Egypt!” the entertainment company confirmed to Rolling Stone. Press play on Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd’s “K-POP” video below.