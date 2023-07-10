After rumors and speculation over the past week, Travis Scott took to social media on Sunday (July 9) to announce a special event in support of his long-awaited album, UTOPIA. Said occasion will take place at the Egyptian pyramids in Giza, a location that previously served as a stage for the likes of Grateful Dead, Frank Sinatra, Pink Floyd, Sting, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Unfortunately, tickets have already been sold out for the celebration, which is set to take place on July 28 — a day that many are guessing will mark the arrival of the aforementioned LP. The good news is that all interested will still be able to view said event via livestream.

UTOPIA was first announced back in 2020 and has been teased via artwork, jewelry, merch, and even open letters ever since. A mysterious briefcase embossed with the title has also been making its rounds across the globe, appearing in snaps by SZA, The Weeknd, and more.