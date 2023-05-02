If you haven’t been able to grab a ticket to Lil Wayne‘s “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour,” you are in luck. On Monday (May 1), it was announced that the final stop on said tour, which is slated to take place at Los Angeles venue The Wiltern, will be livestreamed globally via Driift. Those interested can head over to Driift’s website and purchase a pass that grants access to tune in on May 13 at 9 p.m. PDT/12 a.m. EDT (May 14). Those who miss the initial broadcast will be able to watch a replay of the Young Money legend’s performance on the platform.
Weezy’s “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” kicked off in Minneapolis back in April and has been traversing through several cities within the United States. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music (above), he opened up about taking a more intimate and unorthodox route for his current excursion.
“First of all, this tour is gonna be more of an intimate tour, and we’re sticking to a little game plan on this one,” he said. “A lot of joints that I don’t do, I usually do just my main hits, my bangers that I know is about to get the crowd going crazy. Every single song, I want you to be sweating when you leave… You’re still gonna go through all that I just said, but we’re doing a bunch of songs that I’ve never performed.”
Head over to Driift for more information on the LA livestream. You can also find the rest of Lil Wayne‘s tour schedule below.
“Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” remaining dates:
May 2: Houston, TX — House of Blues
May 3: Dallas, TX — House of Blues
May 4: Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 6: Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
May 7: Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
May 9: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
May 10: San Diego, CA — SOMA
May 12: San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
May 13: Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
