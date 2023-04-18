As we all know, Swizz Beatz has worked with some of the best of the best throughout his 25-plus-year career. From DMX to The LOX to Snoop Dogg and more, the legendary producer has been responsible for some of hip hop’s biggest records and he is looking to further prove why he is him. Two artists in particular that Swizz has significant history with are none other than JAY-Z and Lil Wayne.

Through the years, he’s worked with both Hov and Weezy on their respective projects, but they have never come together as a three-headed monster on wax — until now. While fans got word that the two lyrical tyrants would be on his new EP, Swizz took to Instagram to get people hype for their new collab record.

Hov, Nas and Wayne on Swizz Beatz album this week. What a week! — Cgariette (@cgariette) April 18, 2023

“Swizz x Wayne x Hov ‘This S**t Right Here’ drop April 21 off my new EP,” Swizz wrote in his caption on Monday (April 17). “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. Let’s go! Happy Monday! Updated EP tracklist coming soon! It’s on.” This riveting collab is like a dream come true for hip hop fans and come Friday, it might feel like an early Christmas.

Swizz most notably linked with JAY-Z on his Blueprint 3 hit “On To The Next One,” while he connected with Tunechi on Tha Carter V standout record “Uproar” as well as his latest single “Kant Nobody,” which is set to appear on the sixth installment in his iconic Tha Carter series. JAY-Z and Lil Wayne, meanwhile, have previously sharpened their lyrical swords on “Mr. Carter,” “Hello Brooklyn 2.0,” “Swagga Like Us,” and most recently DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” which they performed together at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Check out the preview for “This S**t Right Here” below!