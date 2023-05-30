Photo: Mondadori Portfolio/Contributor via Getty Images and Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  05.30.2023

Over the weekend, Travis Scott entertained a packed crowd of fans at a club in Monaco. During his performance, he teased a new song that features Bad Bunny, which led many to speculate whether or not the Puerto Rican talent would be making an appearance on Scott’s long-awaited album Utopia.

In a recent interview with PIN-UP Magazine, Scott explained the meaning behind the title for his forthcoming LP. “Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind,” said the Houston star. “But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have.”

He continued, “With every album, I live in these worlds in my mind… I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time. They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that utopia is real.”

Upon its eventual arrival, Utopia will follow the critically acclaimed body of work ASTROWORLD, which made landfall in 2018. That project contained 17 songs and a wealth of contributions from Frank Ocean, Swae Lee, Drake, The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams, 21 Savage, Gunna, Don Toliver, and more. Following its debut, ASTROWORLD skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 with 537,000 album-equivalent units sold and, to date, has crossed the platinum certification mark four times over. Since then, he’s liberated a JACKBOYS compilation with his Cactus Jack roster and loose drops like “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,” “THE SCOTTS” with Kid Cudi, “THE PLAN,” “FRANCHISE” with Young Thug and M.I.A., and “ESCAPE PLAN.” Check out Scott’s aforementioned teaser with Bad Bunny below.

