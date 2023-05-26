Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Travis Scott has a new album on the way, and in preparation, he’s letting his fans deeper into his world. While promoting his fourth studio album, Utopia, the Houston native gave insight on his passions outside the rap game.

The “Highest in the Room” hitmaker landed the cover of this month’s Pin-Up Magazine for their “Body Issue” that dropped on Wednesday (May 24). For the big reveal, the publication decided to mix things up and associate his hobbies and the alphabet. For the letter “A,” Scott mentioned he has a deep appreciation for architecture. “Architecture is my true passion. I plan to apply to the architecture program at Harvard GSD [Graduate School Of Design] when I’m done with music, which won’t be for a while. It would be dope to do both at the same time,” he admitted.

Scott noted that “drawing, and visual art in general” were his “main inspirations” for making many of the hits his fans know and love today. However, this isn’t the 32-year-old’s first time expressing interest in designing. A 2018 article from Architectural Digest referenced a tweet where the “OUT WEST” rapper said he was “excited” to be “applying to Harvard in a couple [of] days.” In an interview from the previous year, he stated, “Me and my friend Dozie are supposed to go to Harvard, go to architecture school at Harvard. I think after my third album. I’m going to do it after my third album.”

As for Utopia, Scott’s been getting creative with teasing the release. Earlier this month, he previewed the album for the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Videos from the exclusive listening session surfaced on social media. This week, fans also speculated that The Weeknd could be featured on the forthcoming project as he posted a couple of photos with a briefcase with the word “Utopia” written largely on the front.

