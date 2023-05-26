Travis Scott has a new album on the way, and in preparation, he’s letting his fans deeper into his world. While promoting his fourth studio album, Utopia, the Houston native gave insight on his passions outside the rap game.
The “Highest in the Room” hitmaker landed the cover of this month’s Pin-Up Magazine for their “Body Issue” that dropped on Wednesday (May 24). For the big reveal, the publication decided to mix things up and associate his hobbies and the alphabet. For the letter “A,” Scott mentioned he has a deep appreciation for architecture. “Architecture is my true passion. I plan to apply to the architecture program at Harvard GSD [Graduate School Of Design] when I’m done with music, which won’t be for a while. It would be dope to do both at the same time,” he admitted.
Im applying to Harvard
In a couple days. And I really am excited. !
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 3, 2018
Scott noted that “drawing, and visual art in general” were his “main inspirations” for making many of the hits his fans know and love today. However, this isn’t the 32-year-old’s first time expressing interest in designing. A 2018 article from Architectural Digest referenced a tweet where the “OUT WEST” rapper said he was “excited” to be “applying to Harvard in a couple [of] days.” In an interview from the previous year, he stated, “Me and my friend Dozie are supposed to go to Harvard, go to architecture school at Harvard. I think after my third album. I’m going to do it after my third album.”
As for Utopia, Scott’s been getting creative with teasing the release. Earlier this month, he previewed the album for the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Videos from the exclusive listening session surfaced on social media. This week, fans also speculated that The Weeknd could be featured on the forthcoming project as he posted a couple of photos with a briefcase with the word “Utopia” written largely on the front.
See related posts below.
In Travis Scott’s new PIN-UP Magazine you can spell anything out with the Travis Scott alphabet 😄 pic.twitter.com/yDCkcaY6Qt
— Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) May 24, 2023
Travis Scott played his new album ‘UTOPIA’ for the Houston Astros 👀🛸
“It’s on the way now, Mark […] finish the master”
— TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@dailytrvisxx) May 15, 2023
The Weeknd seen with Travis Scott's "Utopia" brief case 👀
Do you think he will be on the album?? pic.twitter.com/1AFxlwh1iB
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 25, 2023
During "The Idol" after party for the annual Cannes film festival, Travis Scott and The Weeknd were spotted hanging out together 🔥
— TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@dailytrvisxx) May 23, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Kodak Black drops off 'Pistolz & Pearlz' album
Lil Durk returns with new album 'Almost Healed'
Sleepy Hallow and Lil Tjay team up for "Pain Talk"
Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "Ocean Spray"
Trending
The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration
“Sky’s the Limit: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of The Notorious B.I.G.” was held at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards.
Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs
“I’m mad for LeBron [James]… that man was fighting for his life,” Yung Miami tweeted.
Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video
The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.
DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”
DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”