Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

It appears Travis Scott and SZA may be linking up once again for a new collab. Over the weekend, the “Kill Bill” singer’s bodyguard was spotted holding a briefcase that read, “Utopia.” As fans of the “SICKO MODE” rapper may know, he previously teased that would be the title of his upcoming album.

Scott has been dropping hints about his latest project for quite some time now. At the beginning of May, the Texas native played a few tracks from the unreleased body of work for the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. To roll out his latest work, he’s been recruiting his famous friends, such as The Weeknd, to pose with briefcases that say Utopia. With several hits under their belts, like “Open Arms” and “Love Galore,” it’s only right for SZA to return for yet another masterpiece.

In the latest promo snap, the “Broken Clocks” singer’s bodyguard was seated outside a sign for SZA’s “SOS Tour” dressing room with the Utopia luggage in tow. “Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind. But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve Utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a Utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have. With every album, I live in these worlds in my mind — I’m trying to show people experiences where Utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time. They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that Utopia is real,” Scott said in an interview with Pin-Up magazine last month.

Since the Astroworld tragedy that resulted in multiple deaths at his November 2021 concert, Scott has been relatively absent from social media. In a tweet from August 2022, the “BUTTERFLY EFFECT” artist tweeted, “I’ll be back when it’s album time.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
R&B
Rap
SZA
Travis Scott

