This morning (June 27), fans of Travis Scott began sharing billboards throughout Los Angeles that promote the artist’s long-awaited album, UTOPIA. As seen by photos on Twitter, the advertisements appear to come in two variations: One with a clock and another with a lock combination. As both of these graphics put emphasis on 7:21 and 721, respectively, many believe they are confirming July 21 as UTOPIA‘s release date.

In addition to the billboards, Scott’s official website now has the UTOPIA logo. There is also a mysterious briefcase that has been spotted with the Houston native, The Weeknd, SZA, and Mike Dean, which further raises hopes around the music’s impending arrival.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Scott explained the meaning behind the forthcoming body of work during an interview with CR Men.

“Water is the most consumed thing. What if the bottle was at an inspirational level to all people?” he asked. “Medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication, you know, a utopian state. You think utopia is a society where everything is good — health, buildings, architecture. Nah. It’s just about proper lines of communication. Because that’s the dystopian s**t we’re in right now. It’s all hate, hate, hate, and all of that is drawn from what? Miscommunication, non-communication, non-understandable communication, ignorance to communication.”

In 2018, Scott liberated his third studio LP, ASTROWORLD, 17-song offering with a wealth of collaborations from Frank Ocean, Drake, 21 Savage, Gunna, Quavo, Takeoff, and more. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a quadruple platinum certification. Since then, Scott provided his talents on a wide range of hits by the likes of Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, James Blake, Ed Sheeran, and ROSALÍA. He also formally introduced the world to Cactus Jack artists Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Luxury Tax, and Chase B on the chart-topping compilation JACKBOYS.