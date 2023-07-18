As previously reported by REVOLT, Travis Scott was set to perform at Egypt’s Giza pyramid complex in support of his forthcoming album, UTOPIA. Today (July 18), the Musicians Syndicate, a union that regulates the country’s arts industry, announced that the Houston star’s license for that show has been canceled.

Egypt Today shared an official statement from Dr. Mohamed Abdullah, a representative for the aforementioned collective, in regard to the decision, which includes claims of ensuring “the safety and protection of the audience.” “Regarding the concert scheduled to be held on 28th July at the Pyramids area in Giza by American rapper Travis Scott, the Musicians Syndicate, as the entity responsible for issuing licenses for music and singing concerts in Egypt… emphasizes the necessity of considering security aspects and obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities as a top priority when organizing concerts,” he explained.

He continued, “While the Musicians Syndicate has welcomed various art forms and concerts in recent months, it has set conditions and regulations to safeguard the customs and traditions inherited by the Egyptian people. After examining social media opinions and feedback, as well as the news circulating on search engines and social media platforms, which included authenticated images and information about peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions, the Syndicate’s president and board of directors have decided to cancel the license issued for hosting this type of concert, which goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.” Scott nor his team have yet to publicly respond.

Concerts at the site of the ancient pyramids have been fairly commonplace over the past century. Legendary acts like the Grateful Dead, Frank Sinatra, Pink Floyd, Sting, Mariah Carey, Black Eyed Peas, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers have delivered electrifying sets. Notably, Musicians Syndicate President Mostafa Kamel installed a new requirement in 2022 that requires all rappers to be accompanied by a band of at least six authorized musicians in order to be approved for the North African venue.