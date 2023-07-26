This Friday (July 28), Travis Scott will unveil UTOPIA, which is led by the Bad Bunny and The Weeknd-assisted drop “K-POP.” On Tuesday (July 25), the Houston talent shared one of five covers that will be utilized for vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets. The image depicts an African man with white contact lenses holding a wad of money in the passenger seat of a car. “The journey through the album took me all over the world,” Scott revealed. “Can’t wait to finally drop the album. The main cover will drop Thursday [July 27]. Until then, a cover everyday. Love you, see you in UTOPIA.”

As promised, the “SICKO MODE” star blessed the masses with even more artwork earlier today (July 26), including one that takes an abstract approach to a suggestive group photo. Another Instagram post contains inverted shots of Scott giving high-energy poses — a presumed clue into the aforementioned LP’s subject matter.