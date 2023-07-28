Today (July 28), scores of fans have been pressing play on Travis Scott’s new album, UTOPIA. Just prior to that, the album’s visual accompaniment, a film named after the standout single “CIRCUS MAXIMUS,” landed in select theaters in major cities — many of which were confirmed to be sold out. Those that attended the screening in NYC were surprised by the Houston talent himself, who expressed his appreciation in a fan-recorded video. “It’s been a long time… I just wanna enjoy this film wit’ y’all,” he said to loud applause from the audience.

In addition to checking out the film, all attendees were treated to free merch, some of which was scattered throughout theaters as a surprise. “Send me photos and vids from inside. Actually, [taking] pics in a theatre is janky. Whatevs, who cares, let’s have a blast,” Scott tweeted alongside images of a promotional T-shirt.