Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Rihanna is making motherhood look easy! About a week after she and romantic partner A$AP Rocky gave fans a glimpse into their son RZA’s first birthday, the superstar songstress shared a few sultry snaps from her very first maternity shoot.

“Here’s a little series I call, ‘Rub on ya titties.’ In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a G, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is or how obsessed he ‘bout to make me,” Rihanna captioned a post containing multiple photos yesterday (May 18). The “Rude Boy” singer uploaded the images to her Instagram and Twitter accounts. In the pictures, the 35-year-old wore dark panties, barely visible from the shadows and used her hands to cover her “titties.” She was also decked out in silver and gold jewelry as she stood posing perfectly in paradise.

Fans loved the shots. “I knew it, babes! I just knew you had a bomb a** maternity shoot. Never seen a woman look so beautiful, like [what]?” one adoring spectator tweeted in response to the newly released images. Another summed it up with “Literal goddess.” Rihanna and Rocky welcomed RZA into the world on May 13, 2022, but only recently confirmed his name was indeed inspired by one of the founding members of the Wu-Tang Clan after several media outlets leaked the info online ahead of the big reveal.

While RZA has been stealing the show as of late, he will soon be sharing the spotlight. Earlier this year, as Rihanna took the stage as the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performer, she shared a huge surprise — baby bump No. 2! The Barbados-born beauty hinted that she would be bringing out a “special guest” during her set while speaking with CBS Mornings host Nate Burleson. Many suspected it would be a big name like her mentor JAY-Z, but it turned out to be bigger than anyone could have anticipated.

