By Angel Saunders
  04.13.2023

Pregnancy isn’t slowing Rihanna down one bit! On Tuesday (April 11), the Barbados beauty and her baby bump surprised fans at an event in Las Vegas. The star shared behind-the-scenes content via TikTok Live.

“They don’t know I’m here,” she said to the camera while backstage at the Ulta Beauty: Be Your Own kind Of Beautiful Conference. “I’m about to step out there and surprise them!” Rihanna added before being whisked away to greet the crowd. Walking down a runway and dancing in a chic, all-white ensemble, the 35-year-old confessed, “I just wanted to stop by and say, ‘Thank you.’ I had to see you guys in person because you guys have been so supportive of the Fenty Beauty brand.”

Continuing to express her appreciation for her fans, she revealed, “I’m gonna leave you guys with a brand new exclusive launch at Ulta Beauty. It’s our Gloss Bomb Heat in Glass Slipper… And each of you will have one waiting when you get back from your daily activities. I hooked you up.” The gloss doesn’t officially launch until next Tuesday (April 18), so attendees were treated to a special gift. Before leaving, the “Lift Me Up” songstress happily posed with a display of her products at one of the store’s Vegas locations and snapped a selfie with an employee.

“Rihanna heard y’all loud and clear. #GLASSSLIPPER just got a lil’ spicy. We’re expanding our #GLOSSBOMBHEAT collection to include our most [requested] shade! Give ya lips an instant plump job with this lip luminizer and plumper hybrid that delivers an intense wet-look shine and fuller-lookin’ lips,” a post from Fenty Beauty’s official Twitter account wrote with a video of the Grammy winner showing off the latest merchandise. In addition to running the cosmetic empire, RihRih seems to be enjoying motherhood. The new mom recently shared pics of her son’s first Easter online, and during her February Super Bowl halftime performance, she revealed baby No. 2 is already on the way.

