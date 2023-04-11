So far, 2023 has been good to Rihanna! She was this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer — where she cleverly announced baby No. 2 — the entertainer landed the cover of British Vogue with her new family, performed at the Oscars, and now, she’s celebrating a social media milestone!

Today (April 11), Billboard reported that the “Rude Boy” songstress was crowned Twitter’s most-followed woman. Rihanna narrowly took the lead above pop star Katy Perry. The Fenty Beauty mogul and her runner-up had about a 16,000 follower difference at the time of the announcement, with RihRih having just over 108.2 million loyal supporters on the app.

Rihanna has now surpassed Katy Perry and becomes the most followed woman ever on Twitter pic.twitter.com/D2kLPYabdo — Rihanna Facts (@Nevernyny) April 10, 2023

Fans were happy to congratulate the Barbados-born talent on the feat. “Queen of everything,” one person wrote. “Rihanna, you are LEGEND,” another added. The 35-year-old has yet to comment on the accomplishment. Her last tweet was at the start of the month when she shared a video of her son, who she welcomed with partner A$AP Rocky in May 2022. The “Diamonds” hitmaker has not publicly revealed the youngster’s name. “Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” her April 1 tweet read, showing a clip of the tot happily squirming in her lap. The sweet moment has already garnered over 4,000 comments and more than 30,000 retweets.

And while Rihanna may have even more fans on Instagram, sitting pretty with 148 million, she’s not quite the most followed on that platform. Portuguese professional football player Cristiano Ronaldo has a whopping 575 million people tuned into his account, easily taking the cake as the most-followed on the app. Selena Gomez trails behind at 410 million thanks to her devoted army, earning the title as the most-followed female and musician. Other notable names include Ariana Grande at No. 7 (365 million), Kim Kardashian with 352 million, Beyoncé bringing in 304 million, and Justin Bieber at No. 11 (285 million).

Although the numbers are always changing, see others celebrating the moment below!

🚨Rihanna becomes the most followed woman on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/3YQuLJn0i2 — Pop Hive (@thepophive) April 9, 2023

Rihanna you are LEGEND. — lu (@och_luby) April 9, 2023

Queen of Everything 👑 — RIHPRINT  (@yourfavesidol1) April 10, 2023

queens of pop and twitter pic.twitter.com/7ICwyeNMRT — Woo (@Tucked21) April 9, 2023

Queen of everything — Donutella Versace (@MenInThisTown) April 9, 2023

Most followed female artists on Twitter: #1. Rihanna — 108.2M🔺

#2. Katy Perry — 108.2M🔻

#3. Taylor Swift — 92.5M

#4. Lady Gaga — 84.6M

#5. Selena Gomez — 67M

#6. Britney Spears — 55.8M

#7. Shakira — 53.9M

#8. Demi Lovato — 53.6M pic.twitter.com/zHR5fNmwu2 — Noah ⁶𓅓 (@RIHINDUSTRY) April 9, 2023

.@Rihanna has surpassed @KatyPerry and is now the most followed woman on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/iaieWtVIYB — Rihanna Stats (@statsrih) April 9, 2023

Rihanna is now the most followed woman on Twitter with 108.2 million followers, surpassing Katy Perry. pic.twitter.com/TznnlpFKlz — BadgalRodo (@badgalrodo) April 9, 2023