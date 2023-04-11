Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

So far, 2023 has been good to Rihanna! She was this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer — where she cleverly announced baby No. 2 — the entertainer landed the cover of British Vogue with her new family, performed at the Oscars, and now, she’s celebrating a social media milestone!

Today (April 11), Billboard reported that the “Rude Boy” songstress was crowned Twitter’s most-followed woman. Rihanna narrowly took the lead above pop star Katy Perry. The Fenty Beauty mogul and her runner-up had about a 16,000 follower difference at the time of the announcement, with RihRih having just over 108.2 million loyal supporters on the app.

Fans were happy to congratulate the Barbados-born talent on the feat. “Queen of everything,” one person wrote. “Rihanna, you are LEGEND,” another added. The 35-year-old has yet to comment on the accomplishment. Her last tweet was at the start of the month when she shared a video of her son, who she welcomed with partner A$AP Rocky in May 2022. The “Diamonds” hitmaker has not publicly revealed the youngster’s name. “Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” her April 1 tweet read, showing a clip of the tot happily squirming in her lap. The sweet moment has already garnered over 4,000 comments and more than 30,000 retweets.

And while Rihanna may have even more fans on Instagram, sitting pretty with 148 million, she’s not quite the most followed on that platform. Portuguese professional football player Cristiano Ronaldo has a whopping 575 million people tuned into his account, easily taking the cake as the most-followed on the app. Selena Gomez trails behind at 410 million thanks to her devoted army, earning the title as the most-followed female and musician. Other notable names include Ariana Grande at No. 7 (365 million), Kim Kardashian with 352 million, Beyoncé bringing in 304 million, and Justin Bieber at No. 11 (285 million).

Although the numbers are always changing, see others celebrating the moment below!

Listen to Dinner Party's latest single "For Granted" with Arin Ray

By Jon Powell

  /  04.11.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

SZA announces official European leg of her "SOS Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Daniel Caesar shares emotional "Valentina" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones

  /  04.11.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Jodeci is going on a "Summer Block Party Tour" with SWV and Dru Hill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones

  /  04.10.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Keke Palmer hints at making a lullaby album after Apple Music interview

By Cierra Jones

  /  04.10.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Daniel Caesar returns with new ‘NEVER ENOUGH’ album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones

  /  04.10.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey's "Who Can I Run To?" cover scores co-sign from Kandi Burruss

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about battling depression with 'In Pieces' album

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones

  /  04.07.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

SZA's 'SOS Tour" reportedly raked in nearly $35 million

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Yung Bleu shares sensual "Kissing On Your Tattoos" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023
Listen to Dinner Party's latest single "For Granted" with Arin Ray

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

SZA announces official European leg of her "SOS Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Daniel Caesar shares emotional "Valentina" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Jodeci is going on a "Summer Block Party Tour" with SWV and Dru Hill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Keke Palmer hints at making a lullaby album after Apple Music interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Daniel Caesar returns with new ‘NEVER ENOUGH’ album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey's "Who Can I Run To?" cover scores co-sign from Kandi Burruss

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about battling depression with 'In Pieces' album

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

SZA's 'SOS Tour" reportedly raked in nearly $35 million

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Yung Bleu shares sensual "Kissing On Your Tattoos" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023
