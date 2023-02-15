Today (Feb. 15), Rihanna’s baby boy made his Vogue debut. The tiny tot is featured with his famous mother — and father, rapper A$AP Rocky — on the March cover of the magazine’s British edition. The Super Bowl songstress shared the exciting news via social media.

In one Instagram photo, the trio was dressed in all black while walking on a beach. The “B**ch Better Have My Money” hitmaker held Rocky’s hand as he held their son. A second post, captioned, “My perfect baby,” showed the 9-month-old smiling while he laid on his back and played with his little toes. Although his name has yet to be revealed, Rihanna dished on plenty of other topics while speaking with the powerhouse publication. The beauty mogul shared that her son is finally sleeping through the night, which gives her time to catch up on the “Real Housewives” franchise. The interview was conducted before her showstopping halftime performance.

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” Rihanna said of motherhood. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because it doesn’t matter,” the first-time parent added. RihRih then discussed what childbirth was like for her: “It was beautiful. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey. Had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

The “Lift Me Up” singer added that on most days, she was grateful enough to have time for a shower. “I remember in the beginning, I used to roll his bassinet into the bathroom and be showering and like wiping the fog off [the glass] just to peep at him,” she chuckled. It seems Rihanna was so fond of the experience that she decided to do it again. On Sunday (Feb. 12), Rihanna announced to the world that she was expecting baby No. 2 as she performed on stage for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

