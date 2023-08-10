Travis Scott’s “Meltdown” has earned him his fifth No. 1 song on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart. The song, featuring Drake, reached 32.2 million official U.S. streams in the tracking week spanning from July 28 to Aug. 3. The song is also his first No. 1 song since 2020.
Scott’s first No. 1 hit on the Streaming Songs list came in 2018 with the Kodak Black song “Zeze,” on which he featured alongside Offset. He also reached the top of the charts with “Sicko Mode” and “Highest in the Room” in 2019.
In 2020, Scott topped the charts again with the Kid Cudi collaboration “The Scotts.” He has also had other hits on the charts, reaching No. 3 as a featured artist on Drake’s “Fair Trade” and No. 4 with his hit “Escape Plan.”
His new album Utopia has seven songs in the Aug. 12 Streaming Songs top 10 list, marking the highest number of songs he has had on the top 10 list simultaneously. He previously had five on the list at the same time with the release of his Astroworld album.
Scott’s song “FE!N,” featuring Playboi Carti, is currently at No. 2 on Streaming Songs with 25.6 million streams. Another of his songs from the 19-track Utopia album, “Parasail” featuring Yung Lean and Dave Chappelle, is No. 37 on the list with 10.5 million streams counted.
“Meltdown” is Drake’s 17th No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart, giving him the highest number of No. 1s on the list. Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber are tied for the second highest with six chart toppers for each of them. Scott takes fourth place with his five No. 1 hits.
To date, Scott has had 28 top 10 songs overall, putting him in fifth place in the industry. Drake continues lead the field with 86 top 10 songs.
