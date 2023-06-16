Photo: Streeter Lecka / Staff via Getty Images and Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Michael Jordan has reached an agreement to sell his majority stake in the NBA team Charlotte Hornets.

Today (June 16), Hornets Sports and Entertainment reported that Jordan is selling the stake to “The Buyer Group,” which Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall led. According to the release, Plotkin acquired minority team ownership in 2019. He also owns a significant stake in the Atlanta Hawks, which Plotkin is in the process of selling.

Among “The Buying Group,” one name familiar to Americans is J. Cole, who will become part owner of the Hornets. The 38-year-old rapper was raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Over the years, he has also hosted his annual Dreamville Festival in the state. Although Cole is mainly known for his music, the “Work Out” songwriter has always displayed his admiration for basketball.

He told Sports Illustrated 10 years ago, “I was always in love with basketball as a kid, but I thought I was way better than I really was.” In 2021, Cole signed a three-to-six-game contract with the Rwanda Patriots of the African Basketball League. As REVOLT previously mentioned, Cole left the country for an unspecified “family obligation” after completing his contractual agreement.

Other members included in the deal are Chris Shumway, Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, Dyal HomeCourt Partners, Eric Church, Amy Levine Dawson, and Damian Mills. With the agreement, Jordan ends his 13-year-run as the team’s majority owner.

“As part of the transaction, Jordan will retain a minority ownership share of the team,” the release continued. “The transaction is subject to the approval of the NBA Board of Governors. Along with the Hornets, HSE ownership includes the Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League) and Hornets Venom GT (NBA 2K League), as well as managing and operating Spectrum Center, each of which is included as part of the sale.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
J. Cole
Michael Jordan
NBA
Rap
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Members of the sports world respond to the NBA suspending Ja Morant for 25 games

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gucci Mane and Lil Baby team up for "Bluffin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Ja Morant receives 25-game suspension for “alarming and disconcerting” behavior

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Digga D returns with new visual for "DTF"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Listen to Killer Mike's latest album 'MICHAEL'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Doja Cat drops bars and visuals for "Attention" and Twitter wants her musical versatility respected

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gunna marks return with new album 'a Gift & a Curse'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Young Thug posts mysterious QR code on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Snoop Dogg unleashes his inner-Doggfather in new Petco campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder shot and killed in Memphis

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Trick Daddy considers J. Cole's "All My Life" verse one of the hardest this decade

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.15.2023

DJ Khaled gives update on possible fracture after viral surfing mishap

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Juvenile honored with a congressional resolution in Washington, DC for his impact on hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Fredo handles his business in "Everybody Knows" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

NLE Choppa connects with Rick Ross for "Cold Game" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Members of the sports world respond to the NBA suspending Ja Morant for 25 games

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gucci Mane and Lil Baby team up for "Bluffin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Ja Morant receives 25-game suspension for “alarming and disconcerting” behavior

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Digga D returns with new visual for "DTF"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Listen to Killer Mike's latest album 'MICHAEL'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Doja Cat drops bars and visuals for "Attention" and Twitter wants her musical versatility respected

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gunna marks return with new album 'a Gift & a Curse'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Young Thug posts mysterious QR code on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Snoop Dogg unleashes his inner-Doggfather in new Petco campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder shot and killed in Memphis

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Trick Daddy considers J. Cole's "All My Life" verse one of the hardest this decade

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.15.2023

DJ Khaled gives update on possible fracture after viral surfing mishap

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Juvenile honored with a congressional resolution in Washington, DC for his impact on hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Fredo handles his business in "Everybody Knows" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

NLE Choppa connects with Rick Ross for "Cold Game" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More