Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

If there’s anyone who likes to make guest appearances at Dreamville’s first lady Ari Lennox’s shows — it’s J. Cole.

On Tuesday (May 16), the North Carolina native supported his 32-year-old artist by surprising her at her sold-out concert in London, England. Lennox is currently headlining the European leg of her “age/sex/location Tour.” It is also the name of her second studio album. In 2015, Lennox signed to Cole’s Dreamville Records, becoming the label’s first female artist.

“I can’t believe J. Cole and Dreamville surprised me at my London show like this,” the “Pressure” singer wrote on Instagram. “I love y’all so much.”

 

Since signing, the “Crooked Smile” songwriter has supported Lennox at several performances and on songs, including “Shea Butter Baby,” their latest collaboration.

Like Lennox, fans on social media also shared their reactions and thoughts on Cole’s unexpected appearance. “I won’t get over that Ari Lennox concert for a minute,” a Twitter handle revealed. “[The] show was phenomenal. Cole popping up for ‘Shea Butter Baby’ was the icing on the cake.”

After the concert, another user said, “Ari Lennox is resplendent and sublime. She has one of the best live-singing voices I have ever heard, and she’s a mesmerizing performer. I love her so much. Her energy is immaculate.”

Earlier today (May 17), a third handle added, “Listen, last night was not a J. Cole show. Obviously. Ari Lennox’s show was outstanding. But when he came out? London absolutely adores that man. I haven’t heard an entire venue scream like that in a while. It was beautiful. And he deserves it. What a cool guy. Great show!”

Joined by special guests Pip Millett and The Hics, Lennox is set to conclude the European leg of her tour in Amsterdam on Thursday (May 18).

