The 2023 Dreamville Festival was one event you wouldn’t have wanted to miss.

Last night (April 2), the annual music fest ended, but not before two artists shared some fantastic moments on stage. Drake and J. Cole, the event’s founder, co-headlined its second day.

The Canadian rapper put on a show for attendees as he performed past and present classics, including his 2011 single “Headlines.” The crowd also went wild as Drake surprised them with guest performers like Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, GloRilla, and Lil Uzi Vert. The 36-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist had viewers catching a vibe as he shut the stage down, but so did J. Cole.

Drake performing Headlines at Dreamville Fest 🔥pic.twitter.com/Pmdzb7ww8b — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 3, 2023

Known for his rawness and dope lyrics, J. Cole ensured his fans got their money’s worth during his set. The North Carolina native delighted his fans with performances of “MIDDLE CHILD,” “Power Trip,” “Who Dat,” and much more. The crowd equally provided goosebumps as they stayed with the lyricist, rapping word for word along with him.

J. Cole performing MIDDLE CHILD at Dreamville Fest 😯 Listen to the crowd… Goosebumpspic.twitter.com/TkDAXoXtGu — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 3, 2023

Just listen to this crowd during J. Cole at Dreamville Fest… pic.twitter.com/EQMeE9mEAa — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 3, 2023

But the highlight of the joint set was J. Cole and Drake giving each other their flowers. The “Nice For What” artist had the festival attendees singing “I’ll Always Love You” by Whitney Houston to show their love and appreciation for J. Cole.

Drake had everyone at Dreamville Fest sing "I’ll Always Love You" by Whitney Houston for J. Cole to show their appreciation for him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B6ShqP96Sy — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 3, 2023

And J. Cole stopped the music to tell Drake how he felt in front of the sold-out crowd. “I’m such a fan,” he started. “And I feel like I’m speaking for all of us when I say this, bro… We are f**king wild amazed [and] blown away by your greatness, bro.”

The attendees went insane as J. Cole continued, “It gives a n**ga chills to see you do this s**t at the highest level nonstop and constantly serve us [and] bless us with the f**king soundtrack to our lives, bro. I’m f**king blown away by your greatness.” He told the audience, “Y’all make some noise for Dreezy f**king Drake.” The pair then embraced.