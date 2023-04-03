Photo: Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

The 2023 Dreamville Festival was one event you wouldn’t have wanted to miss.

Last night (April 2), the annual music fest ended, but not before two artists shared some fantastic moments on stage. Drake and J. Cole, the event’s founder, co-headlined its second day.

The Canadian rapper put on a show for attendees as he performed past and present classics, including his 2011 single “Headlines.” The crowd also went wild as Drake surprised them with guest performers like Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, GloRilla, and Lil Uzi Vert. The 36-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist had viewers catching a vibe as he shut the stage down, but so did J. Cole.

Known for his rawness and dope lyrics, J. Cole ensured his fans got their money’s worth during his set. The North Carolina native delighted his fans with performances of “MIDDLE CHILD,” “Power Trip,” “Who Dat,” and much more. The crowd equally provided goosebumps as they stayed with the lyricist, rapping word for word along with him.

But the highlight of the joint set was J. Cole and Drake giving each other their flowers. The “Nice For What” artist had the festival attendees singing “I’ll Always Love You” by Whitney Houston to show their love and appreciation for J. Cole.

And J. Cole stopped the music to tell Drake how he felt in front of the sold-out crowd. “I’m such a fan,” he started. “And I feel like I’m speaking for all of us when I say this, bro… We are f**king wild amazed [and] blown away by your greatness, bro.”

The attendees went insane as J. Cole continued, “It gives a n**ga chills to see you do this s**t at the highest level nonstop and constantly serve us [and] bless us with the f**king soundtrack to our lives, bro. I’m f**king blown away by your greatness.” He told the audience, “Y’all make some noise for Dreezy f**king Drake.” The pair then embraced.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Quavo pulls off a heist in new “Honey Bun” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

GloRilla claims she was racially profiled by hotel valet: "He just knew I was stealing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Cassidy says his wordplay changed rap's landscape and made rappers step their game up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Chuck D gives props to Uncle Luke for how he influenced hip hop culture

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.01.2023

Megan Thee Stallion blazes the stage during the March Madness Music Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist bring "Porsches in Spanish" to life in colorful visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky reunite in "WHARF TALK" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Drake
J. Cole
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Quavo pulls off a heist in new “Honey Bun” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

GloRilla claims she was racially profiled by hotel valet: "He just knew I was stealing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Cassidy says his wordplay changed rap's landscape and made rappers step their game up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Chuck D gives props to Uncle Luke for how he influenced hip hop culture

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.01.2023

Megan Thee Stallion blazes the stage during the March Madness Music Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist bring "Porsches in Spanish" to life in colorful visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky reunite in "WHARF TALK" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
View More