Today (Feb. 23), Quavo returned with his brand new “Greatness” track. The accompanying video is directed by Chris Dvon and pays homage to the Atlanta rapper’s family and lifestyle, treating fans with clips of him at star-studded events, throwback footage of him and the late Takeoff, and more. On the song, he spits over a beat courtesy of frequent collaborator DJ Durel about how he has been feeling as of lately:

“My chain, my watch, my wrist, my motherf**kin’ house, my rise and grind (Grind)/ I’d give away all this s**t just to see my dawg just one more time, look up at the lights one time (One time)/ Here to stay, rock the mic one time (One time), roll one, get right one time (Hey)/ Two cups, two cups, two cups (Ooh), you remember them MCM backpacks? We was runnin’ around with them racks (Racks)”

Since Takeoff’s tragic passing, Quavo released a solo record titled “Without You,” an emotional offering that reflected on their bond. He delivered a performance of the song at the 65th annual Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Back in October of 2022, the two rappers unveiled their joint debut album, Only Built For Infinity Links, via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records. The project boasted a star-studded roster of impressive appearances from Mustard, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane across 18 total tracks. It also housed runaway hits “HOTEL LOBBY” and “To The Bone.”

Outside of his own releases, the “Shooters Inside My Crib” emcee could be heard featured on recent collaborations like “PARTY” by DJ Khaled, “Don’t Rate Me” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and more.

Be sure to press play on Quavo’s brand new music video for “Greatness” down below.