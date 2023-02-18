If NBA YoungBoy could turn back the hands of time, there is probably a chance he would like to share one last memory with Takeoff.

The Louisiana talent is the latest act to sit down with journalists Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller for the Feb. 17 episode of the “Rap Radar” podcast. In their 35-minute chat, the “Put It On Me” artist revealed how he unintentionally had a hand in preventing an official video for “To The Bone” from being released. The track is helmed by Quavo and Takeoff as the rap duo Unc and Phew and features an assist from YoungBoy.

“Quavo sent me the song. They came out here to do the video, but I think something happened, and it had me in a f**ked-up mood. So I had canceled the video,” explained the 23-year-old. He added, “I regret it, though. It’s okay, though.”

Instead, the two Migos group members released a visual that showed animated versions of themselves vibing to the record as silver infinity links scrolled above them. As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff was fatally wounded when a fight broke out during a private party at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, in November. The talented 28-year-old passed away at the scene.

Collectively, the hip hop community has mourned his death with floods of tributes from his peers, family and fans across social media. Those who adored the humble and quiet rapper were able to attend a public memorial service in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena, where Quavo and Offset both spoke fondly of Takeoff.

In January, the group’s frontman released an emotional tribute in the form of a song, “Without You.” He followed up with a performance at the Grammys on Feb. 5 during the In Memoriam segment of the show.

You can watch the full interview below.